

A 202-year-old pear tree in Kerikeri could be crowned New Zealand's Tree of the Year. According to the New Zealand Notable Tree register the pear tree, which still produces edible fruit, was planted in October 1819 — making it New Zealand's oldest known exotic tree. It's the sole survivor of 185 fruit trees and grapevines planted around Kerikeri Mission Station on the orders of missionary Samuel Marsden. The almost 9m-tall tree is next to the Plough and Feather restaurant on land owned by the Far North District Council. Heritage New Zealand has nominated it in the Tree of the Year competition 2022. Go to www.treeoftheyear.co.nz to cast a vote for Kerikeri's pear tree or see which other trees are in the running.

Boy arrested after burglary

A 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid by Northland Police following a burglary at a petrol station in Whangārei Heads. At around 8.36pm on May 1, police received a report that a GAS Parua Bay had a smashed window. Police were unable to immediately attend and five youths fled the scene in a stolen car. Later that evening police located the car abandoned. A police spokesperson said officers recovered a significant amount of stolen property relating to the petrol station burglary inside the car. Following further investigation, police arrested a 13-year-old who has since been referred to Youth Aid.

Turner Centre volunteers

Kerikeri's Turner Centre is on the hunt for people to help in a wide variety of roles including bar service, ushering, ticket scanning, box office inquiries, cleaning and basic maintenance. Volunteers at the performing arts venue choose how often they help out. For more information email sue.pilling@turnercentre.co.nz or call (09) 407 0260.

Setting new speed limits

Work is under way to implement new speed limits in the Mangawhai – Kaiwaka (including Hakaru) and Kaiwaka West (including Oneriri Rd and Oruawharu Rd) areas of the Kaipara.

The changes are set to come into effect on June 13 after Kaipara District Council has confirmed changes to the Speed Limits Bylaw at the May Council Meeting, and once new signage has been installed.

The speed changes are the outcome of Kaipara District Council and Northland Transport Alliance's (NTA) speed review, triggered by the Government's Road to Zero National Strategy.

The recommendations on new speed limits were informed by 84 submissions from the community and technical assessments, required under the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2017.

You can see where speed limits are changing, and read more about the review at www.kaipara.govt.nz/speedreview

Boardriding results

Northland's two clubs taking part in last weekend's Hurley New Zealand Boardriders Club Championships ended up well down the field.

The competition, at Whangamatā, was won by Raglan's Point Boardriders Club, with 14 clubs taking part.

Northland clubs North Coast Boardriders came 10th and Ocean Beach Boardriders 14th.

Club teams comprise of five surfers. Two surfers in the open men's division, one in the open women's division, one in the under-18s division and one over 40s division.

Third shots for some children

Children aged 5-11 who are severely immunocompromised can now receive a third primary dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A prescription must be provided by a GP or nurse practitioner.

It's recommended that parents schedule an appointment with their usual health care professional who has access to the child's medical record to confirm whether the child qualifies for a third primary dose.