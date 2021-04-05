Northland news in brief: 1160 containers to be moved from Northport to Auckland

More than 1100 containers from the ship Constantinos P should start being transported from Northport, at Marsden Pt, to Auckland today.

The first of around 1160 containers bound for Auckland should start being trucked from Northport, at Marsden Pt, this afternoon.

A third shipment of containers bound for Auckland arrived at Northport's deep-water port last week to help ease congestion at Ports of Auckland.

The Constantinos P docked at Northport on Thursday with 1160 containers, but because of the Easter weekend none were due to be taken to Auckland until today.

Northport's latest notification to the trucking industry was that containers will be available for collection from around 1pm.

Victim of January crash dies

A man has died following a crash in the Far North in January. Police said the man passed away in hospital on Saturday after being injured in a crash on January 28. The single-car crash occurred on Houhora Heads Rd near Houhora.

The man who died was Jeffrey Eric Srhoj, 48, of Awanui. His death takes Northland's road toll for the year to nine.

Pastor on bail in Whangārei

A former pastor at Taupō's Inspire Church has admitted three charges of indecent assault and has been bailed to Whangārei until his sentencing.

Donald Corrie Lake, 63, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of indecent assault, with two of the charges being representative.

The offences date from 2015 through until the end of 2017 when Lake was a pastor at Taupō's Inspire Church and he will be sentenced in Rotorua on June 16.

Judge Snell delivered Lake a "strike warning" and highlighted the consequences of another serious violence conviction – which would mean he served that sentence without parole or early release.

Lake was remanded on his existing bail conditions which require him to stay at his Whangārei Heads address and surrender his passport.

Rare vocal treat in Kerikeri

The Bay of Islands Singers will present a rare treat at Kerikeri's Turner Centre on April 18.

As well as Vaughan Williams' haunting and powerful Five Mystical Songs, with baritone Malcolm Leitch, they will perform Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, accompanied by two grand pianos and an array of percussion and timpani.

Carmina Burana is an electrifying collection of songs illustrating the fickleness of fortune and wealth, the fleeting nature of life, the joy of the return of spring and the pleasures and perils of drinking, gluttony, gambling and lust. Tickets are $30 and the show begins at 2.30pm.

New gun licence cards

Police have introduced new firearms licence cards with additional security features. Acting Superintendent Michael McIlraith said police had been working hard to modernise processes around firearms and improve enforcement of the Arms Act.

The updated licence card's new features are a three-digit version number, barcode and magnetic strip, with the licence holder's date of birth embossed under their photo, and endorsements written in full rather than acronyms. McIlraith said the three-digit version number ensures there is only one valid version of the licence in circulation. If a licence holder applies for a replacement, the new licence will have an updated version number and the previous card becomes invalid.

Police are also developing an online compliance tool to validate the details on firearms licences, including the new version number, to ensure people who hold a licence are only buying and selling firearms. The launch of the updated licence will impact those applying for or renewing their licence. All existing firearms licence holders can continue to use their current licence.