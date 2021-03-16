Northland multisport adventure race for the terminally ill

Trish Hayward and Jacki Byrd during the kayaking stage at the estuary at Matapouri.

The strength of people living with a terminal illness inspired a group of Whangārei women to embark on a personal challenge of their own, competing in a multisport adventure race.

Competing for the first time on Saturday

was the Wahine Toa team of Coral Wiapo and Trish Hayward, who both work for Mahitahi Hauora, together with Jacki Byrd (Northland Regional Council), and Bree Torkington (Ministry of Social Development).

Hospice patient Liz Stanley (centre), Coral Wiapo (left), Trish Hayward, Jacki Byrd and Bree Torkington were among those who took part.</note>

The team members spent months training so they could kayak, mountain bike and trek the "short course", ranging anywhere between 17km and 32km, depending on the route choice, and taking anywhere between three and nine hours to complete.

The challenge, held between Matapouri and Whananaki, raised money for North Haven Hospice.

Wahine Toa members Bree Torkington, left, Coral Wiapo, Trish Hayward and Jacki Byrd cross rocks at Sheltered Bay.

To donate to Wahine Toa's Hospice fundraiser, go to www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/wahine-toa-raising-money-for-hospice.

North Haven Hospice supplied photos from the adventure race.