Meth use in Northland has increased over the last four quarters significantly, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Photo / NZME
Mexican cartels, off-shore drug drops, and sophisticated trafficking organisations might sound like something from a movie but are part of New Zealand’s climbing meth use.
Wastewater testing shows that over the past four quarters, consumption of methamphetamine has tripled in Te Tai Tokerau.
Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)’s wastewater testing programme showed 326g of meth was consumed per week in Northland during the first quarter of 2024. The figure tripled to 1117g by the fourth quarter.
Massey University drug researcher Chris Wilkins said the full repercussions of the crisis may not yet be visible but when it is people would see problems such as crime, road crashes, family harm and impacted employment levels.
Wilkins believed lack of job opportunities and housing struggles were major factors in Northland’s meth consumption.
The boat was understood to have been trying to bring in 700kg of methamphetamine.
If it had made landfall, the haul would have been a 200kg increase from the infamous Ninety Mile Beach methamphetamine bust of 2016.
Wilkins said traffickers were prepared to take more risks when sneaking the drugs through customs.
While seizures at the border were happening, it was highly likely that methamphetamine was still getting through undetected, he said. From the traffickers’ point of view, the replacement value of drugs was manageable.
Wilkins said concealment of drugs was becoming savvier, and those seized were found in much larger amounts.