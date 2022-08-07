Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland maternal mental health services expanded as demand from mothers grows

5 minutes to read
New maternal mental health services in Northland are targeted at pregnant women and new mothers who require mild to moderate support. Photo / 123rf

New maternal mental health services in Northland are targeted at pregnant women and new mothers who require mild to moderate support. Photo / 123rf

Northern Advocate

The number of new mothers seeking mental health support after birth has more than tripled in Northland over the past two years and health services can't keep up well, child provider Whānau Āwhina Plunket says.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei