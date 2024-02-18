Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngaringaomatariki principal Reno Skipper. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Plans to relocate a Māori immersion school to Kaiwaka have been met with resistance from some residents in the small Kaipara town.

Said residents are strongly opposed to the chosen site, claiming it will trigger issues with stormwater, noise, sewerage, traffic safety and more.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngaringaomatariki is the only full-immersion te reo Māori state-funded school between Whangārei and Auckland. The school plans to move from Ōruawharo, near Te Hana, 14km north to Kaiwaka.

Principal Reno Skipper said they planned to build a facility on Tawa Ave that would service those aged 0-18, as students of high school age are having to travel to Whangārei or Tāmaki Mākaurau [Auckland] for te ao Māori learning.

The Ministry of Education purchased land for the build in 2022 and is awaiting a decision due February 22 from Education Minister Erica Stanford regarding resource consent.

A Kaipara District Council hearing for resource consent revealed mixed opinions from residents around the plans.

While the majority of submissions supported the kura’s relocation, some claimed they had not been adequately consulted with and their concerns not heard. However, the ministry said it had informed and sought feedback from residents via emails and open days.

Among those opposed was Kaiwaka resident Barbara Leslie. She believed the selected site was unsuitable for a school, and said she would have been against the move regardless of whether it was a kaupapa Māori school or not.

Leslie described the land as swampy, hilly and prone to erosion. Other concerns she had were a possible increase in traffic, safety and whether the sewerage system would cope.

She believed it would be better to place the kura near another school so facilities would be readily available.

Leslie suggested all schools instead cater to young Māori by having Māori classes.

However, a Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngaringaomatariki teacher said mainstream schools were not equipped for Māori students’ needs.

The connections students formed with their culture could not be learned in a short period of time, she said.

Skipper said there was a shortage of Māori teachers and the kura were specific to the needs of students.

Leslie claimed residents near the build site had sold up, and more for sale signs continued to be staked as homeowners had opted to live in the area because of its rural lifestyle.

Some residents felt the land was not big enough for Skipper’s hoped-for 250-student roll. The school experienced the largest percentage of roll growth in Northland.

Ministry of Education head of property Sam Fowler said the site was well-located for the student catchment and the correct size for the kura’s needs.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngaringaomatariki will move to a new build in Kaiwaka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Expert opinions were sought for reports into the location and the ministry had evaluated multiple sites in Kaiwaka, he said.

A submitter claimed the ministry had let the community and kura down with the selected site. They were concerned land could be devalued should anyone want to sell.

However, the council indicated during the hearing that potential devaluation was not an environmental effect under the Resource Management Act so could not be considered.

Another resident, whose business was to train young horses, as well as look after nervous and problematic animals, feared for the comfort and safety of the animals in her care. She also worried about the general safety of her home.

Skipper said while people would find change challenging, the kura wanted to make a positive impact within the community.

“These tamariki are going to know who they are and where they’re from. We want to grow the types of children who feel confident with who they are and succeed as who they are. We’re bringing them into a world to walk confidently [regarding] both [English and Māori].”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.