Northland Māori immersion school’s move to Kaiwaka met with opposition

Brodie Stone
By
4 mins to read
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngaringaomatariki principal Reno Skipper. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Plans to relocate a Māori immersion school to Kaiwaka have been met with resistance from some residents in the small Kaipara town.

Said residents are strongly opposed to the chosen site, claiming it

