Northland Māori health provider launches diabetes clinic amid soaring rates

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, chief executive of Ngati Hine Health Trust, has diabetes himself and needed a partial foot amputation.

Northland Māori health provider Ngāti Hine Health Trust is taking urgent action to help tackle a diabetes crisis, after witnessing diabetes rates much higher than the national average.

About 64% of the 4200 patients enrolled in the trust’s Kawakawa clinic have diabetes, said chief executive Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, who himself has

