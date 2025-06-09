“We have to take urgent action ... We have to do something more.”

The trust has partnered with Diabetes New Zealand and will set up a specific diabetes clinic with specialist nurses before the end of the year, he said.

It has also employed a podiatrist to ensure good foot care is available and a fulltime nutritionist to advise people on what to eat.

On top of this, the trust is taking action to help prevent the wider population from developing diabetes, Shepherd-Wipiiti said.

Thousands of vegetable seedlings are being grown and will be transplanted to community gardens in spring, alongside educating people to grow their own vegetables.

Physical activity will also be taking the spotlight, thanks to a partnership with Athletics New Zealand, which will be running an eight-week programme in Moerewa, he said.

Athletics will return to Simson Park in Moerewa, culminating in an Olympic-type competition. Photo / NZME

The programme will culminate with the “Moerewa Olympics”, including local schools taking part in the competition, Shepherd-Wipiiti said.

“It’s the first time athletics has come back to Simson Park in Moerewa in 20 years.”

Young people who are really keen on athletics will be supported to go to NorthTec and train to be a coach, he said.

“We have to focus on prevention at the same time as we are already dealing with the chronic disease - it’s both ends of the spectrum.”

Diabetes NZ chief executive Heather Verry said the partnership exemplifies the collaborative, community-led approach called for in the Diabetes Action Plan.

“We’re proud to work alongside Ngāti Hine Health Trust to co-design solutions that reflect the unique needs and strengths of their community.

“Together, we can begin to shift the dial on diabetes outcomes.”

Māori and Pasifika not only have high rates of diabetes, they are more likely to have complications, including needing amputations a decade earlier than other groups. Photo / NZME

CEO has lived through diabetes journey

Shepherd-Wipiiti called himself a “living statistic” as, at 51, he recently had to have part of his foot amputated from the ongoing complications of diabetes, coupled with an infection.

He admitted there have been times he felt like he was always doing the wrong thing, despite regular visits to a doctor and dietitian.

“When your results go haywire, you think ‘it’s all my fault’.”

Shepherd-Wipiiti had a breakthrough about two years ago when he paid for a continuous glucose monitor which gives instant results, helping him learn what worked to even out his blood-sugar levels.

He learnt that he can’t eat carbs in the morning nor can he drink beer at any time, even if it is low-carb. One surprising aspect was the way his diabetes was impacted by stress and he now makes sure he is well-prepared for each day.

Being able to take control through the monitor has helped Shepherd-Wipiiti have steady HbA1c blood-sugar levels for the past two years.

“It gives you mana motuhake, that’s so much more empowering than treatment providers.”

Ngati Hine Health Trust has run trials of the continuous glucose monitors in a small number of its patients and noticed similar improvements.

As the technology is not funded for type 2 diabetics, it is now looking for sponsorship to cover the cost, he said.

Meanwhile, the trust will continue to offer its mobile clinics, which includes lab testing for blood-glucose levels.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.