Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, chief executive of Ngati Hine Health Trust, has diabetes himself and needed a partial foot amputation.
Northland Māori health provider Ngāti Hine Health Trust is taking urgent action to help tackle a diabetes crisis, after witnessing diabetes rates much higher than the national average.
About 64% of the 4200 patients enrolled in the trust’s Kawakawa clinic have diabetes, said chief executive Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, who himself hasdiabetes.
Across the trust’s clinics - including in Moerewa and Whangārei - the diabetes rate is nearly three times the national average.
As well as having a higher rate of diabetes, Māori and Pasifika are disproportionately affected by the disease, including needing diabetes-related amputations a decade earlier than other groups, according to a 2024 study from the northern region.
Shepherd-Wipiiti called himself a “living statistic” as, at 51, he recently had to have part of his foot amputated from the ongoing complications of diabetes, coupled with an infection.
He admitted there have been times he felt like he was always doing the wrong thing, despite regular visits to a doctor and dietitian.
“When your results go haywire, you think ‘it’s all my fault’.”
Shepherd-Wipiiti had a breakthrough about two years ago when he paid for a continuous glucose monitor which gives instant results, helping him learn what worked to even out his blood-sugar levels.
He learnt that he can’t eat carbs in the morning nor can he drink beer at any time, even if it is low-carb. One surprising aspect was the way his diabetes was impacted by stress and he now makes sure he is well-prepared for each day.
Being able to take control through the monitor has helped Shepherd-Wipiiti have steady HbA1c blood-sugar levels for the past two years.