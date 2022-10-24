Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club patrol captain Blake Callinan plays Hamburglar for the day. Photo / Michael Cunningham Michael Cunningham

It was mostly locals at Waipū Cove beach on Labour Monday as visitors returned home after a weekend of sun and rugby.

At the beach, 6-year-old Daisy Matthews was catching waves on Monday, something she has been doing since she was 4.

"My whole family come from a line of surfers," said mother Amber Matthews.

Scott Matthews watches his 6-year-old daughter, Daisy Matthews, catch a wave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Daisy has recently competed in a mini surf competition where she was the youngest competitor by "a long shot" at Logger Heads in Mangawhai Heads.

The Matthews parents run the Waipū Learn 2 Surf Tadpoles group for young kids.

"We're letting it be led by her," Matthews said of her daughter's surfing endeavours.

Six-year-old Daisy Matthews takes on a Waipū Cove wave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It's about the first decent sun we've had and it's great it's hit on Labour Weekend," said Camp Waipū Cove manager Anton Trist.

The great weather was resulting in great business for Camp Waipū Cove and others across the region.

Camp Waipu Cove manager Anton Trist reflects on a busy Labour weekend for business. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It's our first weekend that we're full for the summer, and from there on it really ramps up for us.

"The majority are Aucklanders who come up on Friday and then go back on Monday."

The slow but sure return of international travellers to the area was noted by Trist.

"It's interesting seeing a lot of internationals coming back, French, Germans, the younger ones in about the last month."

Six-year-old Daisy Matthews breezes through a Waipū Cove wave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Trist also said the campsite was seeing a lot of walkers staying a night while doing the Te Araroa trail, a walk that usually starts at Cape Reinga.

Anyone who wants to book a campsite or cabin for Christmas time needs to be in by March 7 according to Trist - about 9 months ahead of time - and this holiday period is already fully booked.

"December 26 through till about January 5 is all gone," Trist said.

Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club Captain Kath Manning says it has been a training weekend for the club. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Labour Monday was a bit quieter because everyone was heading home after a holiday, but that didn't stop a few crowds from hopping to the beach, said Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club Captain Kath Manning.

"It's been stunning weather, we've had big crowds on Saturday and Sunday."

The club only just jumped back into action for the summer season on Saturday , which included Operation Flotation, a trial of two types of flotation devices to decide which to roll out around New Zealand.

"The main thing we've been doing this weekend is refreshing all our lifeguards."

This included practising CPR on dummies, rescue practice and a run-swim-run.

The youngest lifeguards at Waipū Cove are 14, while the oldest are in their 70s, according to Manning.

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club patrol captain Blake Callinan off to catch a menacing inflatable toy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We do a lot of preventative action as our main work so we don't have to do any rescues."

On Labour Monday that included keeping an eye on the use of a hamburger-shaped inflatable.

"(Inflatables) are not designed for the ocean and they're just a real hazard.

"(A beachgoer is) on their inflatable and then they get blown out to see, especially when there's an offshore wind."

Six-year-old Josh Bennie throws up a shaka in the surf. Photo / Michael Cunningham