“We encourage people to contact us for information on the rehoming process.”

The annual muster is in late April, with applications for horses open until April 14.

Two Northland horsewomen have registered with KHH to handle horses for those adopting horses from the muster.

Kerikeri’s Jenna Crowley-Snalam is willing to help others with initial handling and taming of wild Kaimanawas.

They include Chloe Phillips-Harris, who said she can take up to 10 horses at her property on the outskirts of Kerikeri.

Jenna Crowley-Snalam, also from Kerikeri, said she can take two foals or yearlings, and can help others with initial handling and taming.

“There are so many that need homes this year,” Crowley-Snalam said.

“If anyone can offer a home, even if they need a paddock mate or young horse they can feed until it’s old enough for someone to start under saddle, that’s a great contribution.

“Even if they don’t know anything about wild horses, by the time it’s been with someone like me or Chloe for a month, it’s the same as a domestic young horse.”

There are currently 679 Kaimanawa horses roaming in the Moawhango ecological zone in the southern Kaimanawa ranges.

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses said it has not received enough applications for re-homing this year.

DoC aims to keep the herd at a sustainable level of 300 horses to protect unique plant species.

Former Northlander Kelly Wilson posted on social media that she has prepared her Taupō property to “save as many horses as I can”.

Wilson said she is expanding her facilities to include a covered round pen, two covered yards, and two holding yards.

“The facilities will allow me to take in more client horses and run a delayed taming programme.

“You’re welcome to train one directly from the wild if you have the time, experience, and facilities - but if not, I’d love to do the taming for you.”

Chloe Phillips-Harris (centre) with Ransom and Chloe Cook (left) and Big Red and Tyrone Bird at the Stallion Challenge at Equifest last October. Ransom and Big Red were from the 2024 muster.

If you can help, email KHH at muster@kaimanawaheritagehorses.org or Jenna at Jennalouisenz@gmail.com or Chloe at chloesponys@hotmail.com

