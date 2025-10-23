Trip to Sip at The Duke: It’s Wine Tasting Fridays!

The Duke of Marlborough Hotel, Russell: 5pm-8pm

Enjoy the best of Northland’s vineyards at the Duke’s curated wine tasting.

Every Friday, a different local vineyard pours a selection of their top wines with winemakers on hand to share the stories behind each bottle. Today’s vineyard is Dancing Petrel from Mangōnui.

No bookings required — just come by and grab a glass.

KOAST art trail

All over Northland: Runs until Monday

Nearly 190 artists are opening up their studios for visitors to see their work in a variety of media up close.

Meet potters, jewellers, painters, sculptors, wood carvers, furniture makers and photographers to name a few.

There are 46 venues, including 13 galleries, in this year’s trail.

The KOAST – Tai Tokerau Art Trail Guide contains not only all the artists taking part but also suggested itineraries, refreshments stops and accommodation.

To learn more visit: koast.org.nz

Sculptor Jonathan Foley works on a piece of Carara marble during the KOAST 2019 art trail. He is returning again this year. Photo / NZME

Saturday

Far North Oktoberfest

The Awanui Hotel, Kaitāia: 5pm-11pm

Dust off your dirndl and lederhosen for this Bavarian extravaganza that is part of Savour Northland.

Local craft beers are on tap and a feast of Northland delicacies mixed with some European essentials are available.

The Little Oompah Band will be sure to get your feet stomping.

The Big Weekend for Kids

Waitangi Sports Ground, Paihia: 10am-1pm

Set in an ultra-cool mega marquee, The Big Weekend for Kids is the ultimate party zone for youngsters.

Favourite entertainers Anika Moa, Jeremy Redmore and Chris Sanders will be leading the fun, singing and dancing alongside a DJ bringing the disco vibes.

The Magic Garden will be a chilled space with artists reading books, and lots of games on offer.

The ticketed event is part of The Bay of Islands Big Weekend.

The two-day event features four sessions that can be booked separately. As well as the event for kids, included are performances by Kiwi bands Sonar Flare and Hello Sailor; a wine, craft beer and spirits expo, and Oktoberfest.

Long and Local at Origin Northland

Origin Northland, Waipu: 12pm-4pm

A long weekend deserves a long lunch. Join Origin Northland for Long and Local, where Northland’s exceptional produce is showcased via an intentional menu.

Featured foods include wagyu from Blacksilver Farm and fresh kingfish supplied by Haku.

The event is interactive as local makers discuss the origins and benefits of the ingredients.

Printapalooza 2025

Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Whangārei: 10am-4pm

The free Te Kowhai Print Trust hosted event is a one-day fundraiser that celebrates creativity, community and bold, large-scale printmaking.

You’ll find giant woodblocks and road rollers creating large-scale prints before your eyes. As well as a market filled with local makers, artworks, delicious foods and live music.

The line-up of artists taking part is the event’s biggest-ever and features the likes of Hamish Oakley-Browne, Miguel (Andy) Villanueva, Tash Nikora, Levon Parker, Graham Hall and more.

Te Kowhai Print Trust's Printapalooza event is back for 2025. Photo / NZME

Dancing Petrel Vines and Vistas

Dancing Petrel Vineyard, Doubtless Bay: Multiple 1.5 hour sessions, the first at 11am and the last at 3pm

Take a guided walking tour around the vineyard on Paewhenua Island in Mangōnui Harbour.

Enjoy tasting up to 10 of Dancing Petrel’s award-winning wines at tasting stations among the vines.

If the weather turns sour, the event may be limited to the tasting room area.

Mangawhai markets

Two markets are on offer in this coastal hotspot.

The Mangawhai Tavern Market is on Moir St from 8.30am to 1pm. It offers arts and craft stalls, tasty food, live music and more.

Dogs are welcome but need to be on a lead at all times.

The Mangawhai Beach Market is at Mangawhai Beach School from 9am to 1pm. It features indoor and outdoor stalls, and is on rain or shine.

You’ll find tasty food and a variety of stalls by local artisans.

Kaitāia Community Garden Seed Swap

Māra Kai O Te Hapori, Kaitāia: 9am-11am

Bring your spare seeds, seedlings, or cuttings to share and swap with other local growers.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this is the perfect chance to meet other gardeners.

Green fingers unite in Kaitāia this Labour Weekend. Photo / 123rf

Northland Horror’s Victorian Gothic Ball

McKay Stadium, Whangārei: 7.30pm-11pm

Come dressed to impress for a fun night of dancing at this Victorian Gothic Ball.

Light snacks and drinks are available at the R18 event. Tickets are $50 + booking fee.

Holistic Fair Whangārei

116 Bank St, Whangārei: 9am-3pm

You’ll find tarot and psychics, crystals, herbs, natural healers, clothing, artisan goods, music, food and more at this free event.

The Artisans Market

Pūtahi Park & Canopy Bridge, Whangārei: 9am-1.30pm

Indulge in delicious food and explore a curated assortment of talented artisans.

Play Day

Quarry Arts Centre, Whangārei: 11am-1pm

The free drop-in activity invites kids and their whānau to explore simple clay hand-building techniques — wedging, pinching, rolling, shaping.

Clay and tools provided. No experience needed.

Get your hands messy at The Quarry Art Centre's clay day. Photo / 123rf

Sunday

A Hearty Halloween 2025

McKay Stadium, Whangārei: 10am-3pm

A family friendly trick or treat day with bouncy castles, face painting, a spooky maze, food stalls, prizes for best costumes, and more.

This year’s event supports the Glass Ceiling Arts Collective, which provides an inclusive performing arts space for young people with or without a disability.

Entry is $12.50 per trick or treater.

The Waipū Labour Weekend Market

The Centre, Waipū: 9am-2pm

More than 160 stall holders will feature at the popular coastal town’s market, held only three times a year.

While it promises the usual hallmarks of a great market, it takes things a step further with the addition of stalls where you can find new and used records, Boujee Braids and shop for e-bikes.

Monday

The Great Plate Auction Closing

Yvonne Rust Gallery, Whangārei: 5pm-7pm

Watch the final bidding on this year’s Great Plate collection. More than 60 artists nationwide were invited to create a plate with 100% of the funds raised dedicated towards upgrading the Quarry Art Centre’s on-site pottery room.

People can view the auction online here.

The Great Plate exhibit will continue until November 1, Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The Quarry Art Centre's Great Plates Exhibition is back. Pictured is Carol Robinson's Box of Birds from 2023's exhibition. Photo / NZME

Paparoa Beginner Circus Class

Paparoa War Memorial Hall, Paparoa: 4pm to 5pm

Circus Kumarani is sharing the tricks of the trade at these circus classes designed for all ages and abilities.

Parua Bay Farmers/Crafters Market

Parua Bay Community Centre, Whangārei Heads: 9am-1pm

Check out the variety of art and craft stalls, fresh produce, home baking, takeaway foods, coffee and more.

Kevin Piper from Analog Wood Creations works on a piece for the Parua Bay Markets this Labour Day Monday. Photo / Denise Piper

Market at Kaurihohore

Kaurihohore Hall, Apotu Rd, Whangārei: 9am-1pm

Make the most of this opportunity to purchase unique gifts or buy something for yourself all created at the hands of local craftspeople.