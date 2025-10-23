Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland Labour Weekend guide: Markets, music and family events

Northern Advocate
6 mins to read

The Duke of Marlborough is one of the places to be this long weekend. Photo / NZME

The Duke of Marlborough is one of the places to be this long weekend. Photo / NZME

To help you make the most of Labour Weekend in Northland, we’ve put together a what’s on guide. The weather looks to be mostly sunny but there is some rain forecast, so we’ve included a few indoor activities too.

Friday

The Canopy Night Market

Putahi Park

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save