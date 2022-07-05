Raumanga kindy is urging the community to donate spare or unwanted blankets to support families in need. In the picture, Maani Pou Te Rata. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Northland kindergarten is "spreading warmth" in the community and taking on a blanket initiative for the physical and mental well-being of the kids.

Raumanga Kindergarten is urging the community to donate spare or unwanted blankets to support families getting through the cold winter months.

Headteacher Kirsten Holtz said numbers of children attending have dropped significantly over the last few months and a survey from whānau revealed a lot of kids were sick.

"We wanted to know how we can support our families to overcome some of the barriers.

"We then surveyed families about healthy homes with regards to curtains, carpets, heating, etc. A lot of them were living in cold houses.

"More than anything, we wanted to start an initiative and support our families to be healthy."

Holtz said if the students were away for a long time, through no fault of their own, the centre would lose funding and kids would lose the place.

"We want them here because we believe kindergarten offers quality education. We have fully qualified teachers and it costs nothing to come here.

"If they are not coming, they are missing out on a lot. Being at school is good for the kids' emotional and physical well-being.

"The families who aren't well and cannot send their kids to kindy, we are sending them art packs as often as we can."

Raumanga kindergarten teacher Tracy Maher and head teacher Kirsten Holtz start the blanket donation initiative. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Teacher Tracy Maher put in the word last Friday and the kindergarten received around 30 blankets and some curtains over the weekend.

"We put them out on Monday and they were gone within half an hour," said Maher.

She said it would be awesome if they got enough blankets not only for the Raumanga community but for wider Northland.

"Imagine if we could give some to other kindergartens in other communities who need them."

Maher said the focus was on the wellness of families because "healthy families and healthy kids are important for a community to thrive".

Her kindergarten has partnered with KidsCan and Northpower to learn more about cough medication, body rubs, and how to find cheaper electricity providers.