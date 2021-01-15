Northland, Houhora, dolphin encounter captured, thanks to cellphone

A pod of dolphins putting on a show behind the mussel farm at Houhora. Photo / Lee Gamble

If you are on or near the water in Northland during summer it always pays to keep your eyes open with plenty of marine life around the region's 2700km coastline.

It also pays to make sure you have something to record any interactions you have, even if it is just your cellphone.

Whatever the rest of her day delivered, Lee Gamble was entranced by a pod of dolphins that spent half an hour playing alongside her boat behind the mussel farm at Houhora, outside Tohoraha, Mt Camel, recently.

"Beautiful to watch," she said.

She captured this image on her phone camera.

"Just wish I had had my camera not my phone," Gamble said.

Dolphin rules:

• A maximum of three vessels (including jet skis and kayaks) are allowed within 300m of a group of dolphins.

• Keep your speed to a minimum - no wake allowed within 300m.

• Approach dolphins slowly, from behind and to the side of the group.

• Never drive through, cut off or circle a group of dolphins.

• Don't make sudden or repeated changes in direction or speed.

• Don't attempt to swim with groups with calves or juveniles (animals less than two-thirds the length of the adults).

• Keep noise to a minimum. No boats are allowed within 50m of whales or 200m of female whales with calves.

• If you notice a marine mammal being harassed, severely injured or entangled, or in the event of any other conservation emergencies, phone 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).