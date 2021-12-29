Northland headed for 'pretty nice' New Year's weekend with plenty of sun and no rain

Young surfer Lucy Halafihi, 9, at Waipu Cove beach is among hundreds taking advantage of the summer weather in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After a scorching hot Christmas, Northland is headed for another stunner of a weekend with temperatures to hover around 24C-25C.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said while today would remain partly cloudy with fine breaks in between, Northland was looking at a "pretty nice" weekend.

"We have a high-pressure system that is moving over the country just in time for New Year's Eve."

Bakker said the high humidity from the tropics would decrease slightly.

"We will still get that warm moist air but it won't be as humid as the last couple of days."

After a hot and humid day, parts of Northland cooled down thanks to some showers on Tuesday night.

Despite overcast conditions during the past two days, hundreds flocked to beaches around Northland and police said people were generally well-behaved.

Waipu Cove beach surf lifeguard Katie Naylei said this week has been the busiest week at the beach this summer.

"You always get an odd couple of people who you'd need to educated about the water, but the compliance seems to be all right.

"No major incidents have taken place so far, which is always a good sign.

"People really need this summer to unwind from all the trauma Covid-19 lockdowns have caused."

Turiwiri near Dargaville saw most of the region's rainfall with 36mm recorded, followed by Waitangi with 34mm and Glenbervie, Whangārei 29mm in the 24 hours to yesterday morning.

The water temperature across the region is well above the December average. Paihia recorded 20.6C as of yesterday, Taipa 20.5C and Whangārei 20.7C. The average sea temperature for this time of the year is around 18.7C-18.9C.

Recent rain has helped with dam levels and water catchments across Northland.

The Whau Valley Dam and Wilsons Dam in Whangārei are running at 99 per cent - up on normal levels at this time of the year.

Whangārei, like other parts of Northland, has had water restrictions over some recent summers, with the region suffering six droughts since 2009.

The Whangārei District Council earlier indicated water restrictions in summer were likely to be "very low" if persistent rain fell.

Northland is looking at temperatures in the mid-20s for New Year's Eve while water temperature is above average this December. Photo / Tania Whyte

While the New Year's plunge might not offer the cooldown beachgoers might hope for, recent water testing shows most swim spots are clean and safe to explore.

All swimming spots have been given the green light for a summer swim except a few.

Water quality testing by Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) reveals Whangārei Falls and Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri with higher traces of E. coli and Lawa advises caution when swimming at these locations.

The Victoria River between Kaitaia and Mangamuka, Tauranga Stream at Tauranga Bay and Tirohanga River near Tirohanga Rd, east of Kawakawa have been deemed unsafe due to a high rate of E. coli.