Retired farmer Brian Attwood is leading the Whangārei protest on his 50-year-old Massey Ferguson tractor. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Roaring tractors and blasting horns could be heard on the central streets of Northland towns today as farmers protest the Government's livestock emissions plan.

The world-first scheme that will see farmers paying for agricultural emissions in some form by 2025 is out for consultation from today.

It marks a significant step in a decades-long process to account for agriculture in climate change policy, which makes up half of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

The "We're Not Going to Take It" national protest by Groundswell NZ has utes, tractors, and trucks converging on the country's main centres.

Almost 60 convoys are planned nationwide - some hit the road as early as 8am to enter the city centres. The Northland leg of the protest had tractors roll through Whangārei, Dargaville and Kaitāia.

Groundswell protesters in Kaitaia with signage against new emission schemes. Photo / Myjanne Jensen.

The local convoys were much smaller than previous protests and less unified, with travellers splitting down different streets.

Groundswell farmers and supporters head down along Commerce St towards the centre of Kaitaia. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Around 200 people gathered at Kaitāia's Te Ahu Centre for the Groundswell Protest.

Farmers and supporters headed down along Commerce St in trucks towards the centre of Kaitaia.

A small contingent of the Voices for Freedom joined the protest in Kaitāia, along with FNDC Te Hiku Ward councillors Mate Radich and Felicity Foy, both of who come from a family of farmers in the area.

While the group was founded by two West Otago farmers, it also has links to the Taxpayers' Union.

The farming advocacy group attracted criticism after many of its Howl of a Protests rallies carried racist, misogynistic and anti-vax messages on signs and cars last year.

Police were aware of potential protest activity occurring across parts of the country on Thursday, a Police spokesperson said.

Police said they have been in communication with organisers to discuss potential routes and plans and will be monitoring the roading network to respond to any issues as they arise.

Kaitaia protester who is a former beef farmer for 15 years in Tauranga. Photo / Myjanne Jensen.

Representatives of former National Northland MP Matt King's newly registered party Democracy NZ were among those taking part in the protest across the country.