A scene from Spark Live - an extraordinary, multi-sensory storyscape for disabled people coming to the Far North for four shows.

Northland’s disabled community is in for an entertainment thrill with Spark Live - an extraordinary, multi-sensory storyscape - set for seven shows, including four in the Far North.

Spark is billed as an epic storyscape that allows every audience member to enjoy and participate in theatre in their own unique way. It is designed particularly for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities and allows everyone to explore the beautiful art of theatre through different sensory experiences.

Charlotte Nightingale, artistic director of Glass Ceiling Arts Collective, which is producing the show, said it was vital to create theatre for and by people with disabilities.

The show enables audience members with disabilities to experience it through different senses, such as touch or taste. The cast features actors including Lily Mae Ivatt-Oakley, who has Down syndrome, and Zoe Elvin, who suffered a stroke when she was just 5, alongside Kiwi legend Jackie Clarke.

“Spark allows everyone to enjoy their own experience of theatre,” Nightingale said.

‘’The arts are so important for the health and wellbeing of us all, but too often disabled people are excluded. Multi-sensory theatre is radically inclusive - anyone can enjoy it, everyone has a different experience, and everyone benefits from seeing disabled actors on stage.

“It’s a powerful, important way to support both disabled and non-disabled audience members, and help create a more inclusive and diverse Aotearoa.”

Spark is the story of Kate, a teenage girl with a heart condition. She is isolated from the world during the pandemic and yearns to be reunited with her friends and her beloved horses.

Kate and her mother struggle to adapt to their new normal and through their story, the audience is taken on a journey of love and hope, exploring the beautiful bond between humans and horses.

The show immerses its audiences in a multi-sensory extravaganza, that weaves sensory experiences throughout its cinematic, theatrical and musical show.

Spark’s initial tour last year was hugely successful, with sold-out performances and demand for more shows.

Spark features Down For Love’s Lily Mae Ivatt-Oakley in the lead role of Kate, along with Kiwi singing sensation Jackie Clarke as Kate’s mum.

Spark’s Northland performances:

March 23 - Whangārei Theatre Company, Riverbank Centre - 11am and 1.30pm.March 25 - The

Turner Centre, Kerikeri - 11am and 1.30pmMarch 26 -

Kaikohe Memorial Hall, 11am and 1.30pmMarch 27 - Te Ahu,

Kaitāia, 11am and 1.30pmMarch 28 - South

Hokianga Memorial Hall, Opononi, - 11am and 1.30pmMarch 30 - Lighthouse

function centre, Dargaville, 11am and 1.30pm.

April 2 - Otamatea Repertory theatre, Maungaturoto, 1pm and 6.30pm

For ticket information go to www.ticketmaster.co.nz/spark-live-tickets/artist/3079670



