Singer Jackie Clarke is heading to Whanganui. Photo / NZME

The songs New Zealand diva Jackie Clarke will be bringing to the Royal Whanganui Opera House will be the ones she loves so much she wants them played at her funeral.

Clarke said people should expect “fabulous frocks, a fabulous piano player, and an even more fabulous diva” when she stops in Whanganui on her national tour.

“[There will be] plenty of laughs and maybe a tear in the eye as well,” Clarke told the Chronicle.

Clarke’s formative career saw her performing in the pop-comedy group When The Cat’s Been Spayed and alongside Tina Cross and Suzanne Lynch in the band The Lady Killers.

She said she had been living “the life of a monk” in preparation for the month-long tour.

“I’ve been taking lots of vitamins and trying to get my immune system up to scratch to make sure I’m in tip-top condition.”

She had also made the “ultimate sacrifice” ahead of the tour by giving up wine for the month of May.

“It’s called May-not and I’m doing it to get my synapses firing on all cylinders.”

The idea for her first solo national tour emerged from a moment of pandemic boredom on the couch.

“I thought the moment I get out of lockdown I’m going to hire a venue and sing all the songs of the woman I’ve been too scared to touch before.”

Concertgoers could look forward to a “love-fest” of all Clarke’s most treasured diva inspirations.

Clarke was planning to tackle powerful ballads by Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Lady Gaga.

“The songs I’m singing are ones I love so much I’ll probably have them played at my funeral.”

Clarke said she had previously performed in Whanganui as a guest in the Kids for Kids charity concert.

“I’m looking forward to returning.”

As for ensuring she maintained her health and stamina during the tour Clarke did not mince her words.

“It’s a 25-date tour, I’m probably going to need to take a defibrillator with me.”

Tickets for Jackie Goes Prima Diva at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on June 25 can be purchased online: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/jackie-goes-prima-diva/whanganui







