Hotshot Northland Football Fern striker Hannah Wilkinson goes for a goal against Argentina. Photo / Phototek

While the sporting prowess of Whangārei’s Hannah Wilkinson was spotted early on, she had to pour a huge amount of effort, determination, and hard work to make it onto the world stage.

The Kamo High School alumni, who has won 113 caps for the Football Ferns, says she is getting goosebumps thinking about representing the fern at the Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil.

The striker can’t wait to lace up her boots and take on some of the world’s best in front of family and friends when the event kicks off on July 20. The world No. 26 Ferns are looking to make history by winning a game at a world cup for the first time.

Wilkinson, 31, said the opening night of the tournament — where she will walk down the tunnel at Eden Park to face world No. 12 Norway — has been on her mind all year.

“I’ve imagined it over and over ... It will be an experience like no other. I get sweaty palms and goosebumps just thinking about it.”

While football has taken Wilkinson all over the world, she reckoned competing in a home world cup will be a career highlight.

“It always means the world to represent not only Aotearoa but Northland as well,” the Melbourne City striker said.

“Being one of the few players from the Far North is quite unique. I hope my representation can influence more young girls and boys in Northland to get involved in the world’s beautiful game.”

Northland Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson showed her artistic flair when she painted this mural at Eden Park last year to promote the three world cups being played at the venue — last year's ICC Cricket World Cup and Rugby World Cup, and this year's Fifa Women's World Cup.

As a youngster, Wilkinson loved anything to do with sport and was one of the few girls competing with the boys at school and at the Kamo Football Club.

“I played with the boys until I was about 16. My dream throughout those years was to play for my country. I travelled to Auckland weekly, hoping to catch the eye of a national team coach,” she said.

“That hard work eventually paid off, and I have to thank my father [Simon] and some of my other fellow Northerners’ families for the long nights of travel to Auckland and back each week.”

The buildup to the world cup has been challenging for the Ferns — the Jitka Klimkova-coached side has lost eight of its past 10 games leading into the global showcase.

But Wilkinson — who has scored 28 goals for New Zealand throughout her career — knows where they need to improve.

“Our top priority is to create more chances and to score more goals. When we are at our best, we show a great fighting spirit. The team that will win, will be the one that wants it more. And no team will want it more than us.”

The Ferns have been in camp over the past month and have focused on improving in that aspect, as well as working on physical preparation to keep injuries at bay.

“After a long career where I have had two ACL reconstructions, looking after my body is imperative,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson has reflected many times on where her career began — a kid who loved to play football in the humble surroundings of her Northland community. Her advice for any young girls and boys who dream of playing for their country is: “Never give up. It will get very tough, but always remember why you started.”

Football Ferns games at the World Cup:

July 20 v Norway, Eden Park, Auckland

July 25 v Philippines, Sky Stadium, Wellington

July 30 v Switzerland, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin



