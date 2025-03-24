The majority of the country’s mussel spat for commercial production is harvested from Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach.

A commercial fisher has been fined $104,000 for under-reporting and selling more than 2000kg of mussel spat collected from a Far North beach.

Northland commercial fisher Daniel John Lovell collected the juvenile shellfish from Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach, which is where the majority of the country’s mussel spat for commercial production is harvested.

Lovell was fined $50,625 for the offence and was ordered to pay $53,540 in reparation to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The 48-year-old, who had pleaded guilty, was sentenced on one charge under the Fisheries Act in the Kaitāia District Court on Friday.

Andre Espinoza, Fisheries New Zealand’s regional manager fisheries compliance north, said in the 2021/22 fishing year Lovell was found to have sold 1738kg more green lipped mussel spat than he reported on his monthly harvest report.