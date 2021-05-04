Northland first stop for giant skateboard to promote Tokyo Olympics

The giant skateboard promoting this year's Tokyo Olympic Games will begin its national tour in Kaikohe on Monday.

It's going to be hard doing an ollie or kickflip on this board: The Great Olympic Skate Roadshow comes to Kaikohe on Monday.

Northlanders keen on skateboarding can see the latest board next week - but it's far too big to ride and is being used to promote the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee's super-sized, 12m-long, 800kg skateboard is going on the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow, which starts in Kaikohe on Monday.

Kaikohe marks the starting point for the roadshow's nationwide trip to 40 towns in 41 days, and NZOC is inviting people along to show support for the New Zealand athletes set to compete in Tokyo. Skateboarding is a new event in this year's Olympics.

The Great Olympic Skate Roadshow will be in Kaikohe on Monday from 9am and will travel to Kerikeri for Monday afternoon, the exact locations will be confirmed this week.

NZOC is calling on Kiwis to get on board and show their support for the New Zealand team as it gears up for the Tokyo Olympics, by giving a name to the giant skateboard.

Set to break records by entering the Guinness World Records for the largest fully operational skateboard in the world, the board is a symbol of the changing face of the Olympics.

People can enter their suggestion for a name through The NZ Team Facebook and Instagram pages or via this link: woobox.com/egcwqg. Entries close on Wednesday.

The winner will receive a money-can't-buy New Zealand team experience that includes being flown to Auckland on Sunday to attend a naming ceremony where Barbara Kendall will announce the name. She will also present the winner with a replica of the skateboard featuring the winning name.

Four runner-ups will receive a $200 voucher from Noel Leeming or The Warehouse.

Former Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall is chairing the prestigious judging panel, which includes Olympians and Skateboarding New Zealand president Chris Curran.

Kendall says the judges are looking for a uniquely New Zealand name – one that captures all the spirit, mana and pride of New Zealand.

"We're looking for an inspiring name for the skateboard that gets Kiwis excited and makes them feel proud to be waving the New Zealand flag during the Games," Kendall said.