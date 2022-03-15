The first part of Tetiana Torbina's journey from Ukraine to Slovakia was in a blackout. The train was well packed - almost 400 percent of normal running capacity. Photo / Supplied

The Ukrainian mother-in-law of a Northland man spent her first night as a refugee sheltering in a Slovakian railway station as temperatures dropped to -10C.

The good news is Tetiana Torbina, 64, is now living with a "warm and welcoming" family in Slovakia.

However, son-in-law Alex Wills worries about how long will it stay that way as they wait for Immigration NZ (INZ) to grant Torbina a visa so they can be reunited in Northland.

Torbina is one of 2.6 million Ukrainians to flee their country since the Russian invasion in late February. The UN's refugee agency estimates that number may reach 4 million if Russia's military offensive, which has included the widespread bombing of civilian areas, continues.

The New Zealand Government announced Ukrainian-born Kiwis can apply to bring Ukrainian family members at risk into the country.

The 2022 Special Ukraine Policy is open for one year and will allow Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents to sponsor parents, grandparents, adult siblings or adult children and their immediate family who are ordinarily resident in Ukraine to shelter safely in New Zealand.

Successful applicants will be granted a two-year work visa with work rights and children will be able to attend school.

But Wills was concerned that while the Slovakian family were able to care for his mother for some time, it was unnecessarily taking resources from someone else in need.

"We are fully equipped to take her, there are flights every day, I just need the approval to book the tickets," he said.

"We have been very lucky, but unfortunately there are many others who need more assistance."

The Slovakian family took Torbina in after they saw her Northland family's plea on TV.

Wills said the hosts went above and beyond to provide a warm welcome.

Their generosity followed Torbina's "very scary" train journey from Ukraine to Slovakia.

"... total blackout, no phones and it (the train) was really packed. They had to go very slowly because they couldn't see the tracks or anything. That is obviously so they don't get bombed," Wills said.

"The train was well packed – almost 400 per cent of normal running capacity. An area that would normally have four people, was occupied by 15."

Wills described Torbina's incredible luck to board the train, while many couldn't, as a "Power of God" moment.

"When they arrived at the border, the volunteers there were truly amazing. They were welcomed with food and hot beverages," he said.

"But, her first night at the railway station was very rough and cold. It is very easy for us to forget since it summers here, but it was –10 degrees there."

Tetiana Torbina awaits a family reunion with daughter Mariia Torbina and son-in-law Alex Wills in Northland. Photo / Supplied

From February 24 to March 7, Immigration NZ has approved 72 visa applications and expressions of interest for 89 Ukrainian nationals across all categories.

Of those, 22 applications were submitted offshore and 50 applications from onshore, Border and Visa Operations general manager Nicola Hogg said.

As of Monday, there are three permanent resident visa applications for Ukrainian nationals accepted but yet to be decided on, and 15 have been approved.

Hogg said most border exceptions were completed within a week and INZ was prioritising visa applications from Ukrainian nationals.

The Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Kyiv is currently closed with no timeframe on when it will reopen.

INZ encourages individuals in Ukraine to apply for visas online via its website.