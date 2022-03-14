Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northlanders forced to choose between fuel and food: Govt slashes fuel taxes

5 minutes to read
Liz Cassidy-Nelson, chief executive of 155 Community House that runs Open Arms, says 25c off a litre is nowhere near enough. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate
Hard-up Northland families forced to choose between food and fuel are being given a reprieve at the pump as the Government slashes fuel excise duties.

Today the Government announced fuel excise duties and road user

