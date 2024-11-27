Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Northland faces roadworks delays as pothole fund maintenance ramps up, that’s the price we pay - John Williamson

John Williamson
By
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
4 mins to read
Road maintenance work is under way now, and we will need to be patient and respectful to road workers, says John Williamson.

Road maintenance work is under way now, and we will need to be patient and respectful to road workers, says John Williamson.

John Williamson
Opinion by John Williamson
John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The Government announced in June it would spend $4 billion over three years fixing and preventing potholes on state highways and local roads nationwide.
  • The funding includes nearly $150 million for Northland’s local roads from 2024 to 2027, an increase of 58% from the previous 2021 to 2024 allocation of $95m.
  • Last year, more than 62,000 potholes needed repair on New Zealand’s state highways

After moaning for years about the number of potholes on Northland roads, we are about to get an avalanche to fix them.

Therein lies a paradox – because now we will moan about the number of roadworks, road cones, machinery, high-vis vests, stop/go people, driving time delays and paintwork being damaged by stray chips – and so on. But there you go, and the potholes will be fixed.

This will be the outcome of the coalition Government’s “Pothole Prevention Fund” – a cute name for enhanced road maintenance. This will see a 91% increase in state highway maintenance to $2.07 billion and a 50% increase to $1.09 billion for local road maintenance over the next three years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The roading and infrastructure industries have been calling for years, for a long-term pipeline of work, which gives confidence to continue to invest in their people and their businesses.

This ensures that they train people, employ skills, invest in machinery and technology, raise the finance and prepare to do the work.

That work is under way now, and we will need to be patient and respectful with it.

Those increased workers on our roads want to go home to their families at night, and their safety depends on us.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ramping up the national road maintenance funding places an obligation on our local authorities to raise their local share through rates, and to employ the necessary staff and expertise to do the work.

This is called the Financial Assistance Rate (FAR) – the rate that the National Land Transport Fund subsidises local authorities for their roading spend. Far North’s FAR is 69%, Kaipara’s is 62% and Whangārei’s is 53%.

The national average is 53%. State Highways are funded 100% by the national fund.

With these sorts of subsidy levels and a significantly increased budget, there’s really no excuse for not seeing a real improvement in Northland roads over the next three years.

But fixing potholes and improving the road surface is one thing, changing the nature of the road with unconsulted new road markings and signage is quite another.

The following is a message from a colleague who regularly travels between Whangārei and Dargaville.

“It was with great satisfaction that I drove over the freshly completed three straights of widened and perfectly completed highway referred to as the Fudge Farm realignment.

“To my utter disbelief though, all these straights have been road marked over the weekend, with double yellow lines.”

The fatal crashes on State Highway 14 over the past five years have mostly been frustration crashes, motorists picking the wrong or unsafe places to pass.

The opportunities to pass on this highway are very limited as it has been, now this has made it worse. This is social engineering to extreme, and will be a disaster for driver frustration and a fishing hole for enforcement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What consultation or crash data analysis has been done to justify this change?

It is 23km to the next passing lane from this area heading towards Whangārei, and there is only one passing lane over the entire 60km heading from Whangārei to Dargaville.

There is no justification to take away passing opportunities on straights where you can safely pass.”

Road markings play a crucial role in maintaining order, regulating traffic flow and ultimately safeguarding lives on the road.

They are the silent communicators, conveying vital information to drivers about lane boundaries, pedestrian crossings and potential hazards.

They guide drivers at night, reducing the possibility of head-on or run-off-road accidents.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They promote compliance and discipline, serving as regulatory tools and a mechanism for enforcing traffic laws. But they should be easy to understand and should not be used with impunity.

The broken yellow line means no stopping and the solid yellow line means no passing. They work 24/7 and should not be used as a convenience to try to limit the natural flow of the roading environment, and where there is no demonstrable danger, or benefit to road safety.

We read the roads according to the signs that they send us.

As with speed limits, these signs need to make sense to us as well.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate