Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland experts offer sage advice on how to beat the back-to-work blues

Jenny Ling
By
6 mins to read
Kerikeri-based counsellor Christine Macfarlane suggests taking the pressure off yourself by doing one thing at a time instead of multi-tasking. Photo / Jenny Ling

Kerikeri-based counsellor Christine Macfarlane suggests taking the pressure off yourself by doing one thing at a time instead of multi-tasking. Photo / Jenny Ling

Face up to reality, plan another holiday and take lots of mini-breaks throughout the year.

That’s the advice from two Northland counsellors and a life coach on how to handle the year ahead as many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate