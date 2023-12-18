Just three years after it was introduced, the Government will now remove and replace the sexuality and relationship education guidelines in schools. Photo / 123rf

Northland educators are concerned the Government’s plan to remove and replace Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) may have negative impact on the rainbow community.

They want to make sure young people can learn in a safe space, feel included and won’t turn to pornography and social media for information.

However, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the move is the direct result of concerns around age appropriateness, parental consultation and variability between schools.

The coalition parties agreed to “refocus the curriculum on academic achievement and not ideology, including the removal and replacement of the gender, sexuality and relationship-based education guidelines”.

RSE is currently covered in two documents, one for Years 1 to 8 and another for Years 9 to 13, which focus on teaching young people to think critically about sexual content online, including pornography and social media.

Other key subjects include the body, gender, sexuality and relationships.

Luxon said teaching had been variable between schools due to guidelines being “variously interpreted”.

However, Te Mānihi Tumuaki Northland Secondary Principals’ Association chairman Alec Solomon said the curriculum was one that teachers had a “shared understanding” of.

“Within the teaching space, there are professional standards which govern our sector. There are checks and balances, and it’s a really heavily reviewed process and kaupapa.”

He is concerned if relationship-based education is removed completely, the “return on investment” will be “incredibly negative” for youngsters.

Tikipunga High School principal Alec Solomon said the school offers children a place to get information safely. Photo / Tania Whyte

“We need to be having these conversations, and schools need to be a place where we can challenge and we can discuss and share different points of view.

“We understand this can be a really emotive space. Schools don’t want to get this wrong either,” he said.

“Our concern is that many of the places our students are currently going for that type of information pay no attention to age appropriateness.”

Solomon said the lives and experiences of youngsters now are completely different to those of policymakers and people such as himself.

Luxon told media earlier this month that imparting sex education is an “important role” for both parents and schools to play.

Over the last year, concerns were raised about aspects of “sexuality training”, he said.

Education Minister Erica Stanford and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon pictured during a visit to Manurewa Intermediate School last Friday. Photo / Jason Dorday

“We want a well-defined curriculum agreed to by experts that actually makes sure the content is age-appropriate, the parents are happy and have been consulted and, importantly, that parents also have the ability to withdraw from the education as well.”

University of Otago Professor Karen Nairn, whose areas of teaching expertise include gender issues in education, was “gobsmacked” the policy was being considered, particularly as the sexuality curriculum is “really important” for diverse genders.

She said relationship and sexuality guidelines were “really carefully designed” and well-researched by educators, and offered a method of education that was “infinitely better” than pornography.

“It’s really important that young people have access to information other than the internet. It’s important they get this from their families too, but not all families talk openly about sexuality.

University of Otago Professor Karen Nairn.

“Access to information is so important in terms of protecting their mental health and supporting them,” she said.

Nairn’s own view is that the current curriculum doesn’t go far enough to offer inclusivity to young people, but the new policy is “stepping back into the dark ages”.

She also noted parents currently had the option to withdraw children from sex education if they wished.

Parental concerns around the RSE curriculum are not new.

Last year, 22 parents laid a formal complaint with Tauraroa Area School (TAS) over a “disturbing” sexual education handout that was given to students as young as 11.

The two-page handout included vivid details about various sexual acts and sex toys in a bid to answer anonymous questions in a way that would be “factual [and] free of shame or embarrassment”, according to principal, Grant Burns.

One parent wanted to see a full review of sexuality education for children under 16.

“What is the main goal: sexualise children or help them navigate themselves or their identity?” she said.

“Some of it is good – consent, absolutely – but other parts of it should be done on much more basic terms. I don’t think there should be details on how to pleasure someone else.”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.