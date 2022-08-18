Advertisement

Northern AdvocateUpdated

Northland principal apologises for 'disturbing' sexuality education handout

8 minutes to read
Some parents are pulling their students out of Tauraroa Area School as a result of the handout. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

WARNING: Sexual content

A Northland mum wants sex education in the classroom reviewed after a "disturbing" school handout stole her 12-year-old daughter's innocence, she says.

She and other parents are removing their children from Tauraroa

