Local resident Chloe Boreham and her puppy Roxy on Ruakaka Beach. Photo / Tania Whyte

It’s a hard lesson to learn, but the Whangārei District Council is reminding dog owners that their four-legged friends won’t be welcome on Northland beaches this summer during busy hours.

The peak summer period between December 20 and January 31 means owners can bring their beloved pooches to selected beaches, but only before 9am or after 5pm.

Whangārei District Council bylaw manager Reiner Mussle told the Advocate the restrictions are in place as a necessary protection.

“Those are the hours when the beaches are most likely to be more crowded and there are more likely to be small children around. Children and dogs can both be unpredictable so the idea is to lower the chance of anything going wrong - dog bites, children stepping into dog poo and so on.”

Some beaches have bans in Northland, and the WDC is encouraging owners to do their research before heading to coastal areas. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mussle said dog owners often tell the council that they prefer walking their dogs at quieter times of the day, as well as when the sand is cooler.

“As a result and when developing the related bylaw, council decided that between 20 December and 31 January each year it would be appropriate not to have dogs on our district’s beaches during those hours.”

One Tree Point dog owner Chloe Boreham said Ruakākā beach is the perfect place to bring her eight-month-old pooch, Roxy.

Her advice to dog owners in the summer is to “be respectful”.

Local resident Chloe Boreham believes being a respectful owner comes back to being tidy and keeping your dog on a leash. Photo / Tania Whyte

“Keep them on a leash,” she said. “We have a huge dog, so we have to be really aware of that, she’s very energetic and so for kids, like if you’ve got a big black dog running towards you, it’s actually quite scary, and so it’s a standard for us anyway.”

She also said taking up the responsibility to pick up faeces is key.

“If you own a dog, you take that responsibility,” she said. “Just don’t make a mess. And have some treats on hand so it’s easy to convince them to stick around.”

The Department of Conservation also has a programme called “Lead the Way”, which aids dog owners in maintaining responsible standards.

The “Lead the Way” steps include:

Know before you go - check the rules at the beach before heading out. Not all beaches allow dogs, so make sure you know where you can and can’t walk them.

A wildlife scan makes a good game plan - check what’s on the beach already so you are prepared and can plan where you will walk.

A toy is a great decoy - keep your dog focused on playing with you and they are less likely to want to play with wildlife.

Walk on the wet sand - staying on the wet sand keeps you further away from the dunes where many shorebirds will have vulnerable nests.

Feet on sand - lead in hand - it’s a legal requirement to carry a lead when your dog is in public. Have it handy in case you need close control while you walk past a distraction.

Keep 20 metres away from coastal creatures - this is the recommended distance to ensure your dog and the wildlife remain safe.

Help ‘em out and give a shout - if you see wildlife on the beach, let others know so they can be prepared as well.

Dogs are allowed all year round on Ruakākā Beach from Mair Road to Karawai Street, as well as Uretiti from the camping ground to Tip Road.

The Whangārei District Council has a complete ban on some beach areas to protect wildlife. The list can be found here.

Those who break the rules may be penalised with a fine of up to $3,000. The penalty is outlined in the Dog Control Act which can be found here.