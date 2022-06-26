Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland doctor shortage: What you can do if you don't have a GP

6 minutes to read
More and more Northlanders are sharing their difficulties securing a GP in the region. Photo / 123rf

More and more Northlanders are sharing their difficulties securing a GP in the region. Photo / 123rf

Northern Advocate

Questions about which general practices in Northland are taking on new patients have become a weekly ritual online.

The Far North, in particular Kaitāia, has had to grapple with the severe shortage of available GPs.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei