The next most common notices were 16 for discharging a contaminant to land/air (mostly smoke nuisance), 13 for discharging a contaminant to air from an industrial or trade premises (mainly for open burning), and 11 for land use in contravention of a regional rule.

Under the new regime, penalties for individuals breaching the rules in a land use contravention will rise from the current minimum of $300, Dall said.

“Discharge to air (including burning fines) contraventions will go from $300 to $600, discharge of contaminants to water (or where likely to get to water) will go from $750 to $1500 and discharge from industrial or trade premises will go from $1000 to $2000.”

A Kerikeri stream that was polluted by a contaminant during 2022. Photo / NZME

Penalties for contravening an Abatement Notice will increase from $750 to $2000.

“For companies, the penalties have increased much more steeply.

“Land use contravention will go from $300 to $3000, discharge of contaminants to water (or where likely to get to water) from $750 to $3000 and discharge from industrial or trade premises will increase from $1000 to $4000.”

For companies contravening an Abatement Notice, the penalty goes from $750 to $4000.

Those burning at industrial or trade premises where this is non-compliant will face a $2000 penalty.

Dall said, “These new penalties are the first time the fines have been increased since early 2000.

“We encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with the appropriate information before undertaking activities that could lead to potential breaches of our rules and regulations.”

People who had doubts about an activity they were about to undertake can phone the council for advice on (0800) 002 004 or visit NRC’s website.