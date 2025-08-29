Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland council imposing tougher penalties for environmental rule breaches

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Companies that discharge contaminants into the air, including by burning non-compliant fires, will face a penalty of $2000 – double the current fine. Photo / NZME

Companies that discharge contaminants into the air, including by burning non-compliant fires, will face a penalty of $2000 – double the current fine. Photo / NZME

Breaching an environmental rule in Northland is about to become a lot more costly.

From September 4, Northlanders issued infringement notices for such offences will face increased penalties under the Government’s Resource Management (Infringement Offences) Amendment Regulations 2025.

Northland Regional Council’s (NRC) group manager regulatory services Colin Dall said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save