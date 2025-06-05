Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North residents worry logging debris endangers bridges and roads amid bad weather

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Slash appears to have entered the downstream waterways on Duncan Rd, which a couple believes is due to forestry works. Photo / Brodie Stone

Slash appears to have entered the downstream waterways on Duncan Rd, which a couple believes is due to forestry works. Photo / Brodie Stone

A Far North couple who travel a rural route almost daily worry slash from logging may threaten local infrastructure.

A logging company working in the area says it is aware of the issue but believed the debris was from neighbouring properties.

Another says it works hard to remove slash

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate