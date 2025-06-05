The couple believed if more flooding happens, nearby infrastructure could be severely compromised.

They had found piles of what appeared to be slash had washed downstream and had pushed up against a one-way bridge after Cyclone Tam.

The Northern Advocate visited on May 8 and found the bridge damaged and a pile of slash-looking wood blocking the stream.

Far North District Council [FNDC] head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said work was under way to repair damage to the bridge and road.

The couple say after a drive following heavy rain, they found vegetation pushed up against this bridge. Photo / Brodie Stone

Recent flooding during ex-tropical Cyclone Tam caused what appeared to be slash to end up in the waterway which eventually leads to Kaitāia, pictured here on May 8. Photo / Brodie Stone

A logging company, which did not want to be identified, claimed the woody debris was from neighbouring properties and not from its operations.

The manager of a second logging company inspected the area the day after heavy rains and said he was unhappy with the impact.

He said the council had joined him on-site and confirmed damage to the bridge was purely cosmetic.

A significant amount of native logs and debris had caused the damage.

An assessment of the site had found no evidence slash had come from the company’s harvesting block, one of several on Duncan Rd.

“Understandably, when people see a pine log, they assume all of it is forestry-related, but many residents wouldn’t necessarily distinguish between native and pine,” the manager said.

Concerned, the forestry manager organised a team to help with the clean-up, despite believing the slash was not from the company’s block.

The team removed pine debris as well as a large amount of native vegetation, grasses and small branches from fences and paddocks.

He said about 70% to 80% of the debris found downstream was native material and explained the damage that occurred to infrastructure.

His company operated under the rule that slash must be kept clear of the one-in-20-year flood zone, he said.

Several slash piles could be seen on one of the Duncan Rd sites on May 8. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northland Regional Council [NRC] general manager for regulatory services Colin Dall said it was aware of two companies in various stages of active and inactive harvesting over recent years in the area.

Complaints about slash management are recorded and investigated.

“Where there is a report of slash entering a stream or river and causing damage, this would likely involve a site visit,” Dall said.

“We would check the forestry operation for compliance with the National Environmental Standard for Commercial Forestry and, if not compliant, take appropriate follow-up action to ensure compliance is met.”

A slash pile was being burned at the lower site on May 8. The residents pointed out access works undertaken by the logging companies appeared to be undermining the road. Photo / Brodie Stone

The forestry manager said stabilising on the site remained the most viable and cost-effective option for management, particularly in remote areas.

“Complete removal is expensive and logistically difficult.”

The manager said in low fire-risk zones, slash was sometimes burned to prevent future mobilisation and maintain site hygiene.

The couple questioned why the slash could not be removed to the Kaitāia triboard mill, instead of ending up in fields and rivers.

But the forestry manager said the mills were not set up to accept slash.

“The material is not suitable for processing and falls outside their operating parameters.”

The couple were also concerned about recent access earthworks they believed had compromised the road.

A a slip could be seen developing near where the access earthworks had been undertaken.

Northland Regional Council said earthworks associated with commercial forestry operations needed to comply with national standards for commercial forestry and the relevant rules, as part of the regional plan.

“We will assess this as part of our investigation of the forestry operations taking place in the Duncan Rd area.”

Proctor said Far North District Council carried out inspections on Duncan Rd monthly and non-urgent work was undertaken within seven to 14 working days.

“Urgent work, such as storm damage, is inspected as soon as possible, and we aim to reopen blocked roads to one-way traffic at least within 24 hours.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.