His company operated under the rule that slash must be kept clear of the one-in-20-year flood zone, he said.
Northland Regional Council [NRC] general manager for regulatory services Colin Dall said it was aware of two companies in various stages of active and inactive harvesting over recent years in the area.
Complaints about slash management are recorded and investigated.
“Where there is a report of slash entering a stream or river and causing damage, this would likely involve a site visit,” Dall said.
“We would check the forestry operation for compliance with the National Environmental Standard for Commercial Forestry and, if not compliant, take appropriate follow-up action to ensure compliance is met.”
The forestry manager said stabilising on the site remained the most viable and cost-effective option for management, particularly in remote areas.
A a slip could be seen developing near where the access earthworks had been undertaken.
Northland Regional Council said earthworks associated with commercial forestry operations needed to comply with national standards for commercial forestry and the relevant rules, as part of the regional plan.
“We will assess this as part of our investigation of the forestry operations taking place in the Duncan Rd area.”
Proctor said Far North District Council carried out inspections on Duncan Rd monthly and non-urgent work was undertaken within seven to 14 working days.
“Urgent work, such as storm damage, is inspected as soon as possible, and we aim to reopen blocked roads to one-way traffic at least within 24 hours.”
