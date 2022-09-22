Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland council does U-turn on controversial Kerikeri boat ramp project

By
7 mins to read
The Rangitane reclamation, if it goes ahead, will be built just beyond the jetty and boat ramp in this photo. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A controversial reclamation near Kerikeri looks set to go ahead after all after council members voted narrowly to reverse an earlier decision to pull support from the mostly government-funded project.

The plan to upgrade an

