Northland Community Foundation's fundraising mission to improve Whangārei Hospital's children's ward

NDHB paediatrician Dr Renee Liang in the children's ward with Mackenzie Campbell, 7, and her mum Rochelle Campbell. Photo / Tania Whyte

An appeal has been launched to raise more than half a million dollars to give the children's ward at Whangārei Hospital a new lease on life.

The Northland Community Foundation aims to raise $561,019 on behalf of the Northland District Health Board (NDHB) to purchase optional extras to enhance the environment for children and their whānau.

The foundation's general manager Greta Buchanan said some items on the extensive list included paediatric medical equipment – such as heated bassinets, breast pumps; comfortable furniture to accommodate families during children's stays; toys, games, and interactive decals to help children feel at ease during medical procedures and their time in the ward.

A number of the "nice to have" purchases, such as te reo Māori resources, aimed to make the ward – that caters for newborns up to 16-year-olds - a culturally inclusive space where everyone felt comfortable.

"What we want to do is incorporate some nice-to-have items that children can engage with, otherwise it's a very clinical environment," Buchanan said.

Whangārei Hospital's children's ward as it stands today. Photo / Tania Whyte

So far, the tally had been bolstered to $101,205 by six generous donations.

Buchanan said they hoped to have the full amount raised by the end of 2023 when the district health board was due to finish the planned development of the maternity ward – Te Kotuku.

NDHB Rural, Family and Community general manager Jeanette Wedding said the development involved building an additional floor and relocating Paediatrics and Special Baby Care Unit to the same area, alongside a laboratory.

"This means that funding for the extra layer of care and support that our tamariki need must be found elsewhere ... absolutely anyone can give."

Wedding said every donation was "greatly appreciated".

Northland District Health Board paediatrician Dr Renee Liang says the refurbishment will positively impact the effectiveness of treatment delivered in the children's ward. Photo / Tania Whyte

NDHB paediatrician Dr Renee Liang said the refurbishment of the children's ward would play an essential role in the wellbeing and healing process of young patients and their families.

She said the space would better encompass the holistic Māori view of health that made treatment more effective.

"We not only have to look after the body but we have to look after the mind, our mental health, spiritual health, and our families ... the children's ward would become a place where it's easier for everyone to engage in helping their child."

Northland Community Foundation general manager Greta Buchanan, left, and Northland District Health Board clinical nurse manager of child health, Judith Hapi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland DHB clinical nurse manager of child health, Judith Hapi, said the planned development and refurbishment would help ease the pressures on the increasingly busy ward.

"We have a growing population here in Northland so we're starting to see the ward busy all year round and not just seasonally."

She said children from all over Northland were admitted to the ward - it wasn't just families from Whangārei.

Mackenzie Campbell, 7, unleashes her creativity in the children's ward current playroom. Photo / Tania Whyte

Seven-year-old Mackenzie Campbell is a regular at the children's ward with mum Rochelle Campbell.

In May last year, Mackenzie was diagnosed with a combination of two rare genetic conditions - rapid-onset dystonia parkinsonism and alternating hemiplegia of childhood.

The condition has meant Mackenzie has limited mobility and can no longer speak properly, among numerous other health challenges.

Campbell said the many days and sporadic nights they'd spent in the children's ward as Mackenzie overcame health barriers meant the family were keen to show their support for the appeal.

She believed the refurbishment would mean the environment would match the "friendly" medical staff and create a "family-friendly healing space".

Improving the functionality of the space, such as extra isolation rooms, would remove a lot of the stress parents and caregivers experienced trying to protect the health of their children in a hospital environment.

People can donate by visiting www.northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/funds