$4.3m for Northland DHB to expand electric vehicle fleet

Northland DHB will expand its fleet of electric vehicles with new Hyundai Konas after getting $4.3 million of government funding.

Northland DHB will expand its fleet of electric vehicles with new Hyundai Konas after getting $4.3 million of government funding.

Northland District Health Board will expand its fleet of electric vehicles (EV) and install the charging infrastructure thanks to $4.3 million of government funding.

Margriet Geesink, NDHB sustainability development manager, said over the last five years NDHB has been actively reducing its carbon emissions with a wide range of measures, including changing all diesel boilers to electric heat pumps and reducing medical gas usage to achieve the target to halve emissions in 2030.

In December last year, the Government announced a climate emergency and the requirement for the public sector to become carbon neutral in 2025.

Geesink said when the DHB extended several car lease agreements during the Covid-19 pandemic, it saw an opportunity to contribute to the target by replacing half the light vehicle fleet now due for renewal to fully electric vehicles.

Besides Northland DHB's capital contribution for the transition of 150 electric vehicles, it was announced on Wednesday night that it would receive $4.3m in funding from the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund, managed by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) to accelerate public sector investments in low emissions technology and fleet conversions.

NDHB will use this funding to contribute to the cars' additional expenditure and install the necessary charging infrastructure.

She said the DHB's light fleet of around 300 vehicles is used for a range of services from district nursing, renal patient transport, dental, eye and hearing screenings, school and public health, mental health and estate services, and regular pool cars staff use to cover the DHB's large geographical area.

The Hyundai Kona fully electric vehicle has been selected as the EV of choice due to its large range of 400km.

''The car can go from Whangārei to Kaitaia or Auckland and back without recharge and still have a quarter full battery on return, reducing any chance of range anxiety,'' Geesink said.

The EVs will be distributed to Northland DHB hospitals in Kaitaia, Dargaville, Kawakawa, Whangārei and the new community mental health building.

Whangārei Hosptial would have 56 EVs and chargers; Kaitaia Hospital 37; Dargaville Hospital 16 and Kawakawa Hospital 15 and 26 at Manaia House.

She said work on reducing unnecessary travel is also under way with fleet optimisation, increased telehealth options and video conferencing.

Six electric bikes have also been introduced as part of the fleet for more active shorter trips.

''With the change, the DHB can accelerate reducing its environmental impact with natural gas and fleet fuels as the largest emission categories. It is expected that the electric vehicles will reduce emissions from fleet fuels by a third and the total carbon footprint by 7 per cent,'' Geesink said.

''Not only will the change contribute to combat the climate crisis, it is also a big win for health with no air pollution caused by the EVs.''

Air pollution is one of the world's most significant health and environmental problems and risk factors for death and disease burden. In New Zealand, air pollution from vehicles is estimated to result in 500 premature deaths - causing more fatalities than road accidents each year. It also leads to more than 260 hospitalisations and 712,000 restricted activity days.

■ State Sector Decarbonisation Fund:

EECA administers a $200m government fund to reduce carbon emissions in the state sector. This work supports the Carbon Neutral Government Programme.

Investment focuses on replacing fossil-fuelled boilers in hospitals and tertiary institutions with low-emissions alternatives such as biomass boilers and heat pumps.

It also works with the Ministry of Education to replace coal boilers in schools. Replacing vehicle fleets with electric vehicles, and installing energy-efficient chillers and LED lighting are other priorities.

EECA provides expert advice, technical support, and facilitate low-emissions energy investments. For more info see https://www.eeca.govt.nz.