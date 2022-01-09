Northland campsites and beaches a hotspot for fellow kiwis

Ari James, 10, with dad Josh James, Sam Errington with Mia 9, and Beau Riddell, 11, Stu Bird, with Adelaide, 3, and Mikey McLellan. Photo / Tania Whyte

A steady downpour on Friday – one of few so far this summer – saw campers either head into town for the day or take time out at their tents. Northern Advocate reporter Jodi Bryant and photographer Tania Whyte took a trip out to Pataua South to catch up with holiday-makers.

Octogenarians Barbara and Phil Jackson, from Auckland, have been camping at Treasure Island, Pataua South, for 35 years. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pakuranga's Phil and Barbara Jackson have watched Pataua South's Treasure Island campground evolve since the five hectares was established 35 years ago and subsequently developed into 150 sites by Nita Joseph and her late partner Tim.

Every year since then, the Aucklanders have taken up residence at their usual spot from late December for a month, toughing out tropical cyclones that once saw the whole campground cleared apart from them.

"We'd been camping in Northland long before then," said Barbara, 81. "Before this place was here, we'd go to the Tropicana, then we heard this place was opening and we've been here ever since."

Over the years, the couple, who met when Barbara was 11, have spent many a summer there with their four children and grandchildren and now relish the peace of just the two of them reading, enjoying a glass of wine and dining at their favourite restaurants around Whangārei.

The Jacksons were reading in their campervan and doing crosswords when the Advocate visited during a shower.

The Pengelly, Pell, Bennie, Wilkins, Bond and Mutu children camping together at Treasure Island, Pataua South. Photo / Tania Whyte

Five Auckland families who have been camping together at Treasure Island, Pataua South for up to seven years are the Pengelly, Pell, Bennie, Wilkins, Bond and Mutus. They book several sites for the week and, during Friday's downpour, had congregated under the awning for a dice game, amid much enthusiasm, while the parents took time out nearby.

"We like Northland," said one of the dads. "This campground is right on the beach and the shop is right there – it's got all the good stuff."

Having a quiet chill under the canopy were Auckland friends Josh James, Sam Errington, Stu Bird and Mikey McLellan, among five families who have been spending their camping holidays in Northland for the last five years.

This was their first time at Pataua, after it was recommended, and they were staying for one week.

"The estuary is awesome for the kids and we've got the surf. It's also good for inflatable SUPs (stand-up paddle boarding) too which is the way to go."

Their chill-time was soon interrupted when their children spotted the Advocate visiting, and swarmed in for the photo.

Matt Fordham reads to Elliot Fordham,10, Harry Rowan, 8, Liberty Fordham, 5, Jack Rowan, 9 and Gretchen Turner, 7. Looking on are Scott Blackie and Julie Wieczorek. Photo / Tania Whyte

Matt Fordham was reading to several kids from different families when the Advocate passed by. He was part of a combination of seven Auckland families camping together at Treasure Island.

"There's been a fairly strong desire to escape (Auckland)," laughed Scott Blackie, sitting nearby.

He said the families had enjoyed the peace and tranquillity of Pataua South, along with the dual beach comprising the estuary and surf.

"It's a really nice spot. We've spent the week just hanging, swimming and spending time. We're hoping to try again (for a camping spot) next year."

Sargeant Kelly Larsen and Constable Suzy Mills from Canterbury at Pataua South.

Down at the beachfront were Cantabrians Senior Sargeant Kelly Larsen and Constable Suzy Mills, who were part of a temporary recruitment to Northland to provide a higher police presence around the region over the holiday period.

Up to 60 officers were staying at the Whangārei Girls' High School hostel for around ten days over a six-week period and Kelly and Suzy were part of the last contingent.

"It's about connecting with the community and providing them with reassurance,"

explained Kelly. "We started with the border checkpoint and moved from fixed checkpoints to mobile checkpoints."

Their focus was around some of our most at-risk communities and popular tourist hotspots to ensure that those travelling into the areas were following the travel requirements in place.

In addition, during their journeys around the region, they had helped a Kaitaia man push his car up the road after his battery went flat, joined in a game of frisbee with kids in a campground, before playfully handcuffing them, and given a couple of roaming youngsters a lift home.

"We found some kids, who must've only been aged 7 and 8, wandering the streets when they were probably a bit young to be," explained Kelly. "So we dropped them off back home and let them put the siren on. When we turned up, their mum got a bit of a fright as we let them sound the siren again and we saw the curtain pull aside. But she came out and said (the experience) was all their birthdays and Christmas rolled into one.

"A lot of people up here haven't had positive interactions with police so to have a laugh and have fun is really great and it's good that they see that we're humans too," said Suzy. "People have expressed that they're really happy to see us about."

Added Kelly: "It's been wonderful. It's beautiful - why wouldn't you put your hand up to come up here? I've heard that the further north you go. the more friendly the people, and it's true."