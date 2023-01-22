Northland boxer Lani Daniels, from Pipiwai, will make history when she takes part in the first ever IBF Women’s World heavyweight boxing bout

Northland boxer Lani Daniels, from Pipiwai, will make history when she takes part in the first ever IBF Women’s World heavyweight boxing bout

It’s official, Northland boxer Lani Daniels will make history when she takes part in the first ever IBF Women’s World Heavyweight Boxing bout, but the fight against a fellow Kiwi could also be a unification battle for the vacant WBO World heavyweight title.

The world heavyweight title fight between Daniels and Alrie Meleisea had already become a historical event before it began. However, it might be getting a massive historic upgrade.

Promoter Vasco Kovacevic has received the official letter for the historical event to be sanctioned for the first-ever IBF World women’s heavyweight title.

Now that the world title has been made official, the promoter is seeking to upgrade the fight into unification with the second title for the vacant WBO World heavyweight title.

If Kovacevic can make it happen, this will be the first time a New Zealand boxer wins a unified world title.

“This would be the first time in New Zealand that we would have a unified World champion in the sport of boxing. With both ladies coming from New Zealand it means we’ll definitely have a unified champion in New Zealand after May 27,” he said.

New Zealand has had multiple boxers win both the IBF and WBO world titles, making this extra fight special, bringing these two world titles together and making it a unification bout.

“In my eyes, if we can make this happen, it has to happen. It will only continue to put New Zealand combat on the world scene .”

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that this can happen as it is a huge financial risk to put two world titles on, let alone one. Kovacevic will need more sponsors to make the unification happen.

“How will we make it happen? We’ll need help from sponsors so if anyone is interested to make history, get hold of us.”

This is a high-risk fight for both boxers with high rewards. According to the “What If?” feature on Boxrec.com, this is close to a 50/50 fight, with Daniels leading the statistics with a 48 per cent likelihood to win and Meleisea with 46 per cent, with 6 per cent going to a draw.

Daniels’ trainer John Conway said: “Even though the odds are in our favour, we will be training for this fight like we are the underdog”.

This is a fair assessment as the Daniels team will be fighting in Meleisea’s hometown with Meleisea’s manager and trainer as the event’s promoter.

“Right now, we are not looking at the world title fight. We are totally focused on March 10 (for a fight) against Sequita Hemingway. This year you will see the best of Lani Daniels. You will see the diamond that has always been there now that I have chipped away.”

Conway has stated they are earning this world title fight and the belt.

Kovacevic is negotiating to have this event televised in New Zealand. He is in talks with multiple networks, and things look good. He aims to have at least five professional fights on the card, with two professional boxers set to be announced.

Rotorua light heavyweight Ricaia Warren and former New Zealand amateur heavyweight champion Matt Mataika will fight on the card, with both fights to have opponents to be announced.

Warren is the younger brother of former New Zealand National (NZNBF version) light heavyweight champion Tyrone Warren. He made his professional debut last July.

Matt Mataika is Joseph Parker’s former sparring partner, sparring with Parker in the lead-up to the Junior Fa fight.

Mataika made his debut in November last year and has just joined Peach Boxing gym. He has been sparring with David Light in the lead-up to Light’s world title fight in March.