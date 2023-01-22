Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland boxer Lani Daniels confirmed for World Heavyweight title bout

Northern Advocate
4 mins to read
Northland boxer Lani Daniels, from Pipiwai, will make history when she takes part in the first ever IBF Women’s World heavyweight boxing bout

It’s official, Northland boxer Lani Daniels will make history when she takes part in the first ever IBF Women’s World Heavyweight Boxing bout, but the fight against a fellow Kiwi could also be a unification

