Northland bowls: Daniel and David Hood to represent region at NZ Champion of Champion Pairs

Whangārei bowlers David Hood (above) and Daniel Hood will represent Northland in the NZ Champion of Champion Pairs in Dunedin this weekend.

The first of the NZ Champion of Champion events has come and gone and it is congratulations to Val Smith of Nelson who defeated a gallant Leanne Poulson of Counties- Manukau in the final of the women's singles contest 21-19.

In the men's division the local hero was Robbie Bird of Wellington who defeated Sheldon Bagrie-Howley of Southland 21-18. Both matches were great to watch with Bagrie-Howley coming back from 19-10 down to almost clinch the match.

This weekend the focus changes to Dunedin where the NZ Champion of Champion Pairs will be contested.

Northland will be represented by Diane Strawbridge and Sue Rokstad of Kensington and Daniel and David Hood of the Whangārei Club. Once again there will be a feast of bowls on television so check out the Bowls NZ website to get your fill.

Smith received a silver star for 10 NZ titles outside of the national tournament wins that she already holds.

Auckland Bowls advise that they are holding an any combination open pairs event on August 28-29.

Clubs are reminded that their tournament page for the 2021-22 handbook needs to be in with the events manager by July 20. Please email to; gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz. A full tournament draft has been sent to all clubs to check and ensure open tournaments have not been missed from the calendar.

The centre awards and prizegiving will be held on August 29 at 1pm at Kamo Bowling Club. The day will start with a two-round mini-tournament starting at 9.30am. This is an any combination fours tournament and entry is free.

The official opening of the 2021-22 season will be held after the annual prize giving. Playing uniform please. Entries for the tournament are being accepted by the events manager at the email address mentioned above.

Winter tournaments this week:

Monday - Ngunguru; Tuesday - Kamo; Wednesday - Kensington; Thursday - Hikurangi; Friday - One Tree Pt.

Contact the club concerned for entries.