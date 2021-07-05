Northland artists display creative fibre at Forum North in Whangārei

Glenys Mills, left, uses a Turkish spindle and Marguerite Osbourne with her NZ-made Ashford spinning wheel.

A spinning wheel and a teapot made of fibre were among the creative work on display by Northland artists at a three-day exhibition in Whangārei over the weekend.

About 26 creative fibre artists, including three guest artists, exhibited their work at Forum North and allowed the public to have a go.

A display of Glenys Mills intricate creations.

National president of Creative Fibre Tricia Jane was pleased with how things went and said the artists received lots of positive feedback about their creative work.

The exhibition, held every two years, is an opportunity for Creative Fibre Northland to showcase their work to the public.

Guest exhibitor Sandra Thompson's work was among those on display.

The Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along and captured the creative art displays on camera.

Tricia Jane with her beautiful teapot challenge.