Nine staff at Kaitāia’s Switzer Residential Care home have ended the year on a high after achieving caregiving qualifications during 2023.

Switzer Residential Care put on a festive breakfast spread for all their hardworking staff last Friday, and among the Secret Santa gifts, smoked salmon, and virgin mimosa merriment, there were extra cheers for the nine staff members who completed qualifications in the course of the year.

It is no mean feat to juggle study, work, family and everything else, but these multitaskers did it all this year to earn their new qualifications.

Many years ago, working in a care home might have been considered unskilled work, but these days, completing NZQF-approved caregiving qualifications is an essential part of the job. With a dedicated training co-ordinator on site, Switzer Residential Care supports its staff in completing all essential qualifications and mandatory courses. It is the training co-ordinator’s priority to ensure all staff are informed of the latest research and developments regarding the provision of caregiving excellence in New Zealand.

Those staff present on Friday to receive their qualifications were Frank Malley (NZ Apprenticeship in NZ Certificate Health & Wellbeing (Social & Community Services): Community Facilitation Strand, Diversional Therapy Specialisation - Level 4), Tracey Tamati (Dementia Care (LCP) Level 4), Sandah Blackburn (NZ Certificate in Health & Wellbeing: Care Assistance Level 3), Jenny Quinn (NZ Certificate in Health & Wellbeing Level 2) and Jane Anne Busby (NZ Certificate in Health & Wellbeing: Care Assistance Level 3).

Qualifications were also gained by Socia Garcia (Dementia Care (LCP) Level 4), Irene Hokai (NZ Certificate in Health & Wellbeing: Care Assistance Level 3), Neryl Bice (NZ Certificate in Workplace Health & Safety Practice - Level 4) and Angelica Verlaan (Te Ara Institute Village Management Course).



