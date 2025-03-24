Large crowds were at Ōtiria Marae for the previous Te Āhuareka o Ngāti Hine Festival, in 2023.

Far North iwi Ngāti Hine will be celebrating its cultural identity, history and the road ahead at a massive festival this weekend held at Ōtiria Marae and expected to attract thousands.

Te Āhuareka o Ngāti Hine Festival started in 2008 and has been used as a vehicle to showcase, celebrate and preserve te reo and tikanga of Ngāti Hine. The last festival was held in 2023 and it’s back again from Friday to Sunday at Ōtiria Marae.

The kaupapa or theme for this festival is: “Ka kakati te namu.” This saying comes from Te Tangi a Kawiti, first uttered in the days immediately after the withdrawal from Te Ruapekapeka Pa on Jan 11, 1846.

It is said that while the defenders of Te Ruapekapeka, withdrew, were resting and convalescing at Pukepoto, a small hill in the area now known as Glenbervie, Kawiti gathered his loyal warriors and addressed them in the dawn of the early morning.

“Ka kakati te namu” are but four words from Kawiti’s full address.