Northern Advocate

‘Biggest Te Āhuareka ever’: Ngāti Hine Festival draws record crowd to Ōtiria Marae after four-year absence

By
2 mins to read
The tāne of Muriwhenua kapa haka group perform a haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Thousands of people packed the grounds of Ōtiria Marae, near Moerewa, to enjoy the return of one of Northland’s biggest cultural festivals after a four-year absence.

Te Āhuareka Ngāti Hine Festival is normally held every second year but the Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 event.

That meant Northlanders were extra-keen for a chance to come together and celebrate everything that made them unique, Saturday’s event manager Huhana Lyndon said.

Numbers “easily” topped 5000 despite rain thinning the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Lyndon said it was “the biggest Te Āhuareka ever” with the schools’ kapa haka day on Friday also setting records for the number of children and schools taking part.

“The whole place was just throbbing with kids,” she said.

“It just proves our people are ready to come together and enjoy whakawhānaungatanga (getting to know each other), whakangahau (entertainment), and wānanga (learning) on kaupapa that are special to us. It’s been a really long time since our last Ngāti Hine Festival and we haven’t had a Ngāpuhi Festival for ages either.”

Lyndon said the event was deliberately held after Te Matatini, the national kapa haka competition, to give competing groups a chance to perform for their home crowd.

As well as showcasing the region’s best Māori performing arts, the three-day festival featured music, tautohetohe (debate) in Ngāti Hine’s unique dialect, whakapapa (genealogy) talks, ta moko (tattooing), free haircuts, and information stands promoting the Census, conservation and maramataka (the Māori lunar calendar), among other causes.

A touch rugby tournament was also part of the festivities for the first time.

Kai played an important part with fundraising stalls selling everything from the traditional, such as hāngī and raw fish salad, to the not-so-traditional, such as frutella (frybread with Nutella) and riwai huri huri (spin spud).

Sunday was a day of remembrance dedicated to the late Percy Tipene, an internationally renowned organic grower from Motatau.

Fresh from Te Matatini, a competition described as “the Olympics of kapa haka”, Muriwhenua kapa haka group performs for a home crowd at Te Āhuareka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whakaiti Marino, of Ōhaeawai, performs a haka with Muriwhenua kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hamiora Tautu holds his two-year-old son Tumata-Rauiri Eruera Waitai-Henare Tautu during a performance by Muriwhenua kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hamiora Tautu holds his two-year-old son Tumata-Rauiri Eruera Waitai-Henare Tautu during a performance by Muriwhenua kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Christina Looker, left, and Kapua Nathan perform a poi song with Muriwhenua kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Christina Looker performs with Muriwhenua kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Occasional showers didn’t keep the crowds away at Otiria Marae. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Daniel Ryan-Tipene, right, performs a haka with Waerenga Te Kaha, a kapa haka group drawn from Otiria and Motatau marae. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The wahine of Motatau Marae perform a poi song. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Arapera Taitaka, 11, performs the poi with Motatau Marae kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kiri Paul, of Motatau Marae, demonstrates the long poi. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Murray Tautari, left, and Hemi Cherrington perform a haka with Motatau Marae kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Festival MCs, from left, Kawiti Waetford, Miss Kihi Ririnui and Haami Tohu. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ngāti Hine leader Waihoroi Shortland captures the festival action on his phone. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Awatea Tipene, 11, holds a rake in a Motatau Marae performance paying tribute to the famed gardening skills of Ngāti Hine ancestor Hineamaru. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Pierre Lyndon, right, addresses Moe Milne, left, during the tautohetohe (debate). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Heeni Hoterene, with 6-year-old Ouenuku Taipari, explains Maramataka, the Maori lunar calendar. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Keeping sales pumping at the Te Āhureka merchandise stand are, from left, Nisha Marsh, Raphael Polson and Suzie Scott. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Members of Waerenga Te Kaha, a kapa haka group drawn from Otiria and Motatau marae, perform for the crowd. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Wairere Waiomio, of kapa haka group Waerenga Te Kaha, performs a poi song. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Tutor Tātai Henare, right, guides members of kapa haka group Waerenga Te Kaha as they perform at Te Āhuareka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Tamarangi Haunui-Tipene, owner of YNG Barbershop in Moerewa, gives a free cut to 11-year-old Vayton Ngawati. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Tatana Tuari, of Gisborne’s Tuari Brothers, greets the crowd. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Mohi Allen and band perform at Te Āhuareka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
