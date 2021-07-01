News in brief: White powder closes playground

The playground was closed while the white powder was investigated. Photo / Michael Cunningham

White powder found at playground

A playground at the Whangārei town basin was closed while council contractors tackled a dusting of mystery white powder. An alert was raised after children playing there found - then ate - the powder. A passerby visually identified the powder as cornflour before a council worker used a leaf blower to remove it.

Two arrested after robberies

Two men accused of the aggravated robbery of three businesses in Whangārei have been remanded in custody.

Taylor Maunsell, 23, and a youth are jointly charged with the aggravated robbery of Whau Valley dairy of $3000 and $20,000 worth of cigarettes on Sunday.

The pair are also facing a charge of robbing the owner of a pizza shop of $1000, Gas in Tikipunga of an unknown amount of cash, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both will reappear on July 9.

Jazz on Sunday

Fans can enjoy Sunday Jazz at Flames Hotel in Onerahi this weekend courtesy of Northern Jazz Society.

From 2-4.30pm, John Leigh Calder will entertain with vocals and bass with Alex Ward on piano, Jimmy Garden on tenor saxophone and Cam Sangster on drums. Members are $10 and non-members $15. Cash only.

Father finds stolen barber gear

Rawiri Sergeant was surprised to receive his stolen barber gear back. A father said he found half the tools in his son's bedroom and the other half at a friend's place. The Sergeant family raised $2051 on a Givealittle page online and are waiting for the clearance to receive the money, which will go towards fixing the car damaged in the theft.