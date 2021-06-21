News in brief: Pasifika community Covid-19 meeting, canopy bridge to glow orange

Victoria Canopy Bridge will glow orange in support of the 90,000 young Kiwis doing the World Vision 40 Hour Famine. Photo / File

Northland's Pasifika community will get to hear more about Covid-19 vaccination at a special local event in Tikipunga, Whangārei tonight

Pasifika medical experts will explain about the Covid-19 vaccination and vaccinating against influenza. Auckland-based Fijian doctor Api Talemaitoga and Northland doctor Aneva Lawrence, who has Samoan heritage, will be among those speaking at the Pasifika Community fono. The event is put together by Fale Pasifika Te Tai Tokerau, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples. It will be held at Te Ora Hau, 104 Corks Rd from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Charity seeks social media help

Habitat for Humanity Northland is seeking a volunteer to help manage its social media accounts and create digital content. The role is for 2-4 hours a week and is an opportunity to volunteer with a not-for-profit organisation that partners with local Kiwi families in building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Contact carina.dickson@habitat.org.nz for more information or to apply.

Bridge to glow for famine

Whangārei's Victoria Canopy Bridge will join the likes of other provincial icons around the country to glow orange in support of the 90,000 young Kiwis doing the World Vision 40 Hour Famine. This weekend's change of hue is to mark the difference teenagers and kids making a difference for children in sub-Saharan Africa faced with an ever-growing hunger crisis. Brendon Tong, Matatau operations specialist Traffic Safety, said the Whangārei District Council said it was great to be able to show support for a worthy cause.

NorthTec rates highly

Over a third of regional employers and businesses would recommend NorthTec, according to a new survey with over 300 responses. The tertiary education provider scored 34 per cent in the recent Net Promoter Score with the national benchmark sitting at 24 per cent. 92 per cent of the businesses surveyed had positive perceptions of NorthTec student skill, knowledge and attitude to the role they had qualified for. Results were higher across all education attributes – skills, knowledge, readiness for work and future work needs compared with previous years. A further 78 per cent of employers surveyed were interested in providing work experience opportunities to NorthTec students. Learner research with over 400 students surveyed show very high levels of satisfaction, with tutor support and engagement scoring 4.8 out of 5.