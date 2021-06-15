News in brief: Man arrested, new single for Alien Weaponry

Metal band Alien Weaponry are releasing their new single Tangaroa tomorrow.

An armed man threatening people in Whangārei was arrested by police on Friday night. Officers apprehended the armed man on Anzac Rd in Morningside just before 8pm. The 21-year-old appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. A police spokeswoman confirmed it was an isolated incident.

Festival of Lights

Don't let the country's closed borders stop you from seeing the Northern Lights – in Tutukaka, that is. The community-run festival of lights is returning to the Tutukaka Coast on July 1. From 5pm onwards, people can revel in light art created by local artists and installed around Tutukaka, Ngunguru and Matapouri. Over the festival there will also be a series of events, many free to attend. For more information visit www.northernlightsfestival.org/events.

Store robber arrested

A man behind the attempted robbery of an Okara store has been arrested by Whangārei police. The 25-year-old was charged with theft, attempted theft, and aggravated assault in connection to a number of thefts in the area. Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton, of the Whangārei Tactical Crime Unit, said the arrest was a good result for the community and showed police do hold people to account for their actions.

Fraudulent loans charges

Police arrested three people with links to the Head Hunters motorcycle gang after they allegedly obtained over half a million dollars in fraudulent loans. Organised Crime Unit detectives, assisted by the Northland Asset Recovery Unit and district staff, carried out a total of five search warrants throughout Northland, Hamilton and Auckland last week. The warrants set to target the group who allegedly obtained $500,000 cash through fraudulent car loan applications from six companies over several years. Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, Organised Crime Unit said one of the key players is believed to have been scamming finance companies into offering loans to purchase cars since 2017. The group allegedly used falsified bank documents to get loans approved and then fake settlement statements were produced to obtain further loans and more money. A 30-year-old woman is facing 22 fraud charges before the Hamilton District Court. Two other individuals, aged 28 and 34, are believed to have assisted her in the alleged fraud and face a number of charges including Obtains by Deception. Verry said all of the people had links to the Head Hunters motorcycle gang and will appear before the Whangārei, Hamilton and Auckland District Courts. During the operation police also seized three vehicles - including a BMW Sedan, Ford Ranger Utility and a Nissan Navara Utility. The Asset Recovery Unit also restrained two properties in Northland worth $300,000. Verry said police had not ruled out further arrests and charges as the investigation continues.

Alien Weaponry release single

Te reo Māori metal band Alien Weaponry are releasing their new single Tangaroa today. The song, the first in almost two years, is the only bilingual song on the new album of the same name due out in September. Over half the tracks on the new album are sung entirely in te reo Māori. The single will be released on all platforms including YouTube.