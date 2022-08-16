The Whangārei A&P Show is back this December in Barge Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Whangārei A&P Show is back this year after being cancelled for only the second time in its history last year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Now in its 141st year, the show will be held at Barge Showgrounds on Saturday, December 3. Entry will cost $10 for adults, $5 for school students and free for 5 and under. Keep up-to-date on Facebook - www.facebook.com/whangareiap - for competitions and showday line-up announcements ahead of the event. For what's on and general FAQs visit whangareishow.co.nz.

Road-rage attack

A person was assaulted on Logyard Rd, Port Whangārei, in a road rage incident on Tuesday morning. Police attended after receiving reports of the assault by two offenders just after 7am. The victim received minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Skate ramp shut

Kaikohe's skate ramp has been closed for repairs following reports of users being injured by protruding screw heads. Far North District Council infrastructure manager Andy Finch said contractors had been carrying out running repairs to keep the Memorial Park skate ramp open, but reports of injuries meant closure was unavoidable. An assessment had revealed the ramp plates were shifting, causing screws to pop out and requiring more significant repairs than initially thought. He assured Kaikohe residents it would be repaired. Temporary fencing has been erected around the ramp.

Musical treat

Celebrated pianist and Bay of Islands resident, Richard Mapp, returns to the Turner Centre for a lunchtime concert on August 23. After 16 years of performing and teaching overseas, Mapp returned to New Zealand in 1991 and has since co-founded the Bay of Islands Arts Festival, toured for Chamber Music New Zealand, and performed as a concerto soloist with all major orchestras including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. He has appeared as chamber music partner with many leading musicians in the country, including the New Zealand String Quartet, and currently teaches piano at Te Kōkī New Zealand School of Music at Victoria University in Wellington and the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts. Adults $20, seniors $15, students $10 available from www.iticket.co.nz

Kauri festival

A free family festival will be held at the Kauri Museum on Saturday, October 15, from 10am-5pm. The Kauri Heritage Festival will celebrate 60 years since the museum's opening, and is a celebration of kauri, settlers, forests, the harbour and the Kaipara Community. For more information contact Grant O'Neill, grant@kaurimuseum.com or 09 431 7417.

Desexing campaign

Kerikeri Highway Vets, in partnership with the SPCA and local volunteer organisations, are undertaking a free desexing and vaccination programme for the North Hokianga region. The programme will run for the next six months and provides urgently needed desexing and vaccination services. Cats and dogs will be picked up from central locations by volunteers, delivered to Kerikeri Highway Vets for desexing and vaccinations, and then returned to owners at the pick-up location. Customers can also drop their animals off directly. Any resident in the North Hokianga region who is on a low income is eligible. For bookings visit: https://booking.appointy.com/highwayvets

Seawall repairs

Restoration work on the Ngunguru seawall is set to start in October this year after Whangārei District Council obtained resource consent from Northland Regional Council. The existing structure will be repaired and a new section of seawall added. Existing ramps will be retained or repaired, exotic plants removed, established trees will be preserved and native plants replanted.

Cancer fundraiser

A Daffodil Day morning tea fundraiser is being held at Ngunguru Sports & Recreation Club. Entry is $5 and raffle sales, as well as cake stalls, will be on display. The event to support the Cancer Society will be held at 8.15am on Friday, August 26.

Cash for cricketers

Northland families struggling to afford cricket fees for their children can get a helping hand from ANZ Cricket Grants, which will help keep Northland's younger players in the game this season by subsidising club cricket fees. ANZ is making $50,000 available to families who would benefit from the support, and successful applicants will receive up to $80 towards their fees, which will be provided in the form of a voucher to redeem when registering with New Zealand Cricket. Families who may have dismissed the idea of their kids playing this summer are invited to apply at www.anzcricketworld.co.nz until September 23, 2022. A maximum of two children per family can benefit from the subsidy.