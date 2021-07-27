New Zealand Dance Company brings unique show to Northland

Night Light - an evening of earthy contrast includes a double bill of The Fibonacci and Uku - Behind the Canvas. Photo / Supplied

A sense of connectedness and gratitude expressed through dance is what The New Zealand Dance Company hopes to portray in its 2021 season of Night Light - an evening of earthy contrast.

With its double bill of The Fibonacci and Uku – Behind the Canvas, Night Light premiers in Auckland on September 3 and 4 before heading to Forum North in Whangārei on September 8, then Christchurch later in the month.

Co-artistic director Tor Colombus, who choreographed The Fibonacci, said Night Light is a "reflective offering in response to this moment in time that we are collectively living through''.

Her work explores energy pathways through dance, sound and place in relationship to the mathematical Fibonacci sequence, one of the most famous formulas in mathematics found in nature.

"I explored the patterns and underlying code and used it in the abstract sense that it built a language or set of rules dancers had to pursue and repeat through the work.

"Being a hidden pattern within nature that exists in many ways through the universe connects all of us.

"Being in New Zealand at the moment we are in a situation where we get to share and perform and come together and have that connected opportunity, where in other parts of the world that's not possible.

"So there's a sense of gratitude that we are able to come together and share that experience."

The Fibonacci contrasts with emerging Māori choreographer Eddie Elliott's Uku – Behind the Canvas which explores "the power of vulnerability and the strength within struggle".

With inspiration from visual artist Andy Denzler, Elliott draws from the pūrākau (storytelling) held within te ao Māori and weaves it with New Zealand Sign Language to reveal the complexity of his own human experience.

New Zealand Dance Company co-artistic director Tor Colombus explores energy pathways through dance, sound and place in relationship to the mathematical Fibonacci sequence. Photo / Supplied

Colombus said she's excited to bring the show to Whangārei.

"Especially Eddie's work, is really relevant to the community that lives there, we're proud and excited to show that work.

"The show is expressive, the two works are contrasting, so it gives a real dynamic to the evening.

"You've got this warm, ethereal, space-like experience, and then Uku is grounded and earthy and powerful and at times confronting, but also very human."

Tickets went on sale this month, and cost $25 so everyone can have access to the live performances.

Colombus said dance as an art form is incredible.

"Dance is transformative if you allow yourself to let the work do its thing and experience the power of movement and of seeing what the human body can do.

"Dance as an art form is incredible because it allows you to access a part of your imagination and dream about how meaningful that is for you."



* Night Light - an evening of earthy contrast, Forum North, Whangārei, September 8, 7.30pm.

* Tickets $25 from www.nzdc.org.nz or www.eventfinda.co.nz