New Whangārei Town Basin playground in full swing

Billy-Jay Wickens, 4, has fun on the ropes. Photo / Tania Whyte

Children of all ages are flocking to the new playground at Whangārei's Town Basin after the six-month project was completed.

The redeveloped playground, which cost over $1 million, was in full swing while parents and guardians supervised and chatted on new surrounding seating on Friday.

Hunter Alderton, 5, had arrived with his grandmother Julianne Alderton, who had been informed by Hunter's dad, who'd contributed to the construction, that it had opened. He'd made a beeline for the tunnel slide and the turntable.

"We've been here 1.5, coming up two hours and it's going to be interesting getting him to leave," surmised Julianne. "I think his tummy will be the deciding factor.

"I think it's lovely. At first I was a little concerned with the big and little kids all using the (tunnel slide) and the congestion but everybody seems to be accommodating each other. I think they've done a great job – there's plenty of activities and if it's not challenging for the older age range, then I think they'd move on."

Designed to cater for a range of ages and abilities, the expansive playground incorporates inground trampolines, a climbing circuit, combo swings, a two-storey slide tower and several play features involving sound with bongo drums, talking tubes and other music makers - all with new safety matting and under multiple shade sails. The popular climbing spiderweb frame remains.

Bella Malcolm, 7, and Hunter Alderton, 5, hold on as Taya Beuker, 9, gives them a push. Photo / Tania Whyte

Simona Malcolm was taking advantage of her children's distraction and having some much-needed time-out on one of the new nearby bench seats.

"I've barely seen them since we got here," she said of Bella, 7, and Sebastian, 5.

"They've been looking forward to it opening and they were checking every week saying, 'When's it opening? When's it opening?'. I think they like the slide the most."

Asked how she was going to entice them away, she responded: "I know what I will do, I will promise them icecream from the gelato shop – it always works."

Libby, 7, and Josh, 6, Kitchen enjoying the new playground. Photo / Tania Whyte

Scott Kitchen had brought down his kids Libby, 7, and Josh, 6 after they'd informed him of the playground's opening.

"I think it's a great addition to the loop," he said.

The playground's design followed extensive community consultation and has a Time and Tide theme fitting into the surrounding context of the clock museum, new Ball Clock and Hātea River.

The expansive new playground at the Town Basin has opened. Photo / Tania Whyte

A raised mound and fence on the road side was designed as a safety measure, along with an adjoining part of the Hātea Loop realigned away from the river.

The project began in July and was due to open late last year. However, due to a delay in shipping the rubber surface, was postponed until Friday.