“As a community we stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before us,” Couper said.
“We benefit from the generations of hard work and the investment those generations made in what was often a future they might not see, or investments they may not reap the rewards of.”
He said the council’s mahi was about blending that past with the future.
“Recently I have been attending prizegiving ceremonies at our Whangārei secondary schools. The power of our young people is undeniable, as is the promise they hold as a cohort.
“The need to honour those who have gone before and provide for those who are coming in the future, those very talented young people – that is the responsibility that we must accept as the 2025 iteration of the council.”
Couper said WDC’s new top table had been elected to positions of respect as individuals.
Whether they still held that respect at the end of the term depended on how well they worked together, how they overcame their differences and how each person demonstrated their commitment to outcomes that answered the challenges the community set.
Couper said WDC had faced challenges in recent years.
Economic recovery had been slow and the pressures from those challenges were being felt by many.
He said local government had needed to pivot quickly in response to changing central government direction and legislative reform.
These changes had brought far-reaching impacts in areas including representation and water services reform.