Couper has been elected as Whangārei District Council mayor after first being elected to represent the Bream Bay area as a councillor in 2019.

Couper said his key focus at the start of the 2025-2028 council term was to grow a stronger Northland economy.

He said this would require the council to build stronger partnerships with central government, other Northland local government entities and with key stakeholders including businesses, iwi, hapū and employers.

“In the first instance this will involve building an environment of respect and trust within council, and with our key partners. Part of this will be a review of council expenditure,” Couper said.

Meanwhile, Cocurullo said he had been in touch with Couper to acknowledge the situation.

Cocurullo philosophically said the top job’s voting decision had been made by the people of Whangārei.

He said he would now consider “next steps”.

Vince Cocurullo is considering his next steps after failing to be re-elected. Photo / Susan Botting

Cocurullo did not want to comment further, saying there had been a death in the family.

He stood only for the Whangārei mayoralty so is now out of the governance table.

Couper however also stood in the Bream Bay General Ward where he achieved its top voting results based on preliminary figures. His election as Mayor now opens a new space in this two-seat ward.

Cocurullo has been a Whangārei District Council politician for 12 years, after first getting elected as an Okara Ward Councillor in 2007.

He was elected Whangārei Mayor in 2022 upon his fourth tilt for the top job. He first stood for Whangārei District Council in 2004. Cocurullo’s first mayoral tilt was 2007, and he became Whangārei Mayor in 2022, at his fifth attempt.

Since Whangārei became a district with 1989 local government amalgamation, six people have helmed the council Stan Semenoff, Craig Brown, Pamela Peters, Semenoff for a second time, Sheryl Mai and Cocurullo.

Couper is the seventh.

