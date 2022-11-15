A new Rugby for Life and Northland Rugby Union initiative is designed to get more youngsters involved in rugby, particularly girls. Photo / Supplied.

In the aftermath of the Women's Rugby World Cup being held in Northland, a new initiative aims to get more people signing up for rugby clubs across the region, particularly females.

Northland Rugby Union (NRU), in conjunction with Rugby For Life, have launched their innovative community-focused programme to drive participation for local rugby clubs across Te Tai Tokerau.

The campaign involves a region-wide digital campaign and collaborating with clubs to organise community events with the goal of getting more people involved in all aspects of rugby – including players, volunteers, coaches, administrators and referees. The interactive community events will feature food and activities and will be an opportunity to showcase the benefits of being involved with a club, as well as demonstrating how people register for the 2023 season.

The programme has been built upon the successful trial to grow junior rugby in 2022.

NRU is keen to boost community rugby and the women's game. This innovative approach enhances this strategic programme aimed at supporting the local rugby clubs and communities that will grow participation in the game and help clubs build stronger connections.

"We recognise that supporting our grassroots clubs throughout Northland is how we become successful as a region," Cam Bell, CEO at NRU said.

"Our club players and our youngsters are our next NPC and Farah Palmer Cup players. They are the future of the sport in Te Tai Tokerau. Northland Rugby Union has been brave to trial the junior rugby programme in 2022 during the toughest time in our history, and now we will help clubs drive participation, increase volunteers and secure coaches to keep our game strong."

The programme follows a successful pilot run for junior rugby in 2022 when the trial increased participation in junior rugby by more than 22 per cent across trial clubs.

For the 2023 season, NRU is investing more into the programme to focus on highlighting all areas of rugby and identifying the ways people can be involved in the game with their local club. Club community fun days will play a huge part in this initiative.

"This programme is a game-changer for our clubs and rugby community for 2023. We are working with our partner Rugby for Life to deliver the programme to boost participation in the game and our clubs' connections to their communities," NRU chairman Andrew Ritchie said.

"We had the guts to try this in 2022 during a really difficult time and made the decision to invest more resources to support our local clubs to get more people involved and participating in all levels of rugby."

Rugby For Life is a Tai Tokerau Northland-based charitable trust which exists to lead social and economic change through rugby clubs, which are the heart of the community.

Together Rugby For Life and community rugby want to build the best future for our rangatahi and tamariki with skills and capability development for sustainable health and well-being, now and in the future.