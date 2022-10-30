A large crowd was at the Northland Events Centre on Saturday as the Black Ferns and Wales lined up for their national anthems. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A large crowd was at the Northland Events Centre on Saturday as the Black Ferns and Wales lined up for their national anthems. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

The Women's Rugby World Cup has left Whangārei after four weekends of wonderful rugby, big crowds and plenty of colour.

And while the Northland Events Centre's series of matches are complete, as the semi-finals and final will be played in Auckland, the tournament has shown that women's sport is on the rise and crowds will flock to watch.

More than 10,000 people were at the Northland stadium on Saturday to watch France take on Italy and the Black Ferns battle Wales for spots in the semi-finals.

The Black Ferns trounced Wales 55-3 and France dominated the Italian side 39-3.

Given the timetable clash with the All Blacks v Japan game, the turnout was even more remarkable, with the crowd singing and waving flags as they backed their teams.

French supporters Alain Farre and Bernard Boutet were in the terraced seating, waving the Tricolore proudly as France took on the Italians.

French supporters Alain Farre and Bernard Boutet show their colours during the team's quarter-final win against Italy on Saturday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Farre travelled from France specifically for the games and intends to watch them all - hopefully with his home side in the final.

He said he loved women's rugby and was here to show that the game was strong and well-supported.

Boutet, who has lived in Northland for 37 years, was delighted he could spend time watching the live rugby with his French friend.

Whangārei mates Michelle Stolz and Elizabeth Fono had been to every game in Whangārei and were out again on Saturday, showing their support for the Black Ferns.

They thought it was good for the city to host games, the matches serving as a way for the region's young people to see the best female rugby players in the world - right on their doorstep.

Michelle Stolz and Elizabeth Fono love their rugby and have been to all the Women's Rugby World Cup games in Whangārei. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

When asked who would win the cup, they were unequivocal: "Silly question - the Black Ferns. New Zealand, of course.''

Lance Te Hira, from Pataua South, was in the crowd backing the Ferns and each one of the World Cup players.

''They [the Black Ferns] are just really strong, powerful wāhine toa, and I'm really passionate in my support for them.

"But not just them - they are all strong wāhine toa, and it's great to have them playing here.''

Lance Te Hira, from Pataua South, shows his passion for the Black Ferns after the national anthems at Northland Events Centre. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Thousands of crowd members, mostly youngsters, were taken to Saturday's games for free thanks to ASB Bank and charity Voyce - Whakarongo Mai.

The two organisations gave away almost 4000 tickets and chartered 15 buses from 11 locations around Northland - including Kāeo, Kaitāia, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Dargaville and Hokianga - to get about 800 youngsters and their families to the matches.

Te Hiwi Preston, Voyce - Whakarongo Mai's Te Tai Tokerau team manager, said poverty and lack of money was a big issue in Tai Tokerau, and they wanted to make sure those families doing it tough did not miss out.

Members of Whangārei roopu Te Puu Ao entertain the crowds between games at the Northland Events Centre. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

''Some of these whānau have up to 10 kids, and there's no way they would be able to get them all to these games.

"That's a lot of money involved, and when you are on a tight budget, entertainment like this is not a priority.''

He said to show the youngsters - some of whom hadn't been to a big sporting event or stadium - that they could go to matches like the Women's Rugby World Cup was important.

Preston hoped they would see they, too, can achieve success, like the three Northland Black Ferns - Portia Woodman, Krystal Murray and Ari Marino-Tauhinu.

'"We want to give them a taste of what it's like going to a big sporting event, and hopefully they will look and see that they can aspire to do something too, whether that's play top rugby, or be a ball boy or girl, or one of the media that's reporting on the games - to show them there are opportunities out there.

"It's tangible exposure that we hope will inspire them.''

Rachel Parangi, Orion Wati, Te Hiwi Preston (from Voyce - Whakarongo Mai), Jordan Parangi, Venus Wati and Diane Heta were among the thousands of fans that were taken to the game by Voyce and ASB Bank.

Venus Wati and Rachel Parangi, 'The Aunties' from Hora Hora Rugby Club, said the initiative was an awesome experience and opportunity.

"We've got 27 families here from Hora Hora Primary School who would not be here otherwise, and it's just so awesome that they can support those 27 families.

"Some have six to eight kids in those families, and this is an opportunity they would not have had," Wati said.

She said the experience was one of the kids would remember for the rest of their lives.

"It's about getting kids involved and engaged, and it's something that will stick with them always."

It's Wā Poi - poi time to celebrate another Black Ferns try on Saturday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

The large crowd at Northland Events centre gets ready for the action. Photo / Mike Dinsdale