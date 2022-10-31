Former Fijian international Isimeli Batibasaga would have loved to catch up with Sid Going during the former's time in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Former Fijian international Isimeli Batibasaga would have loved to catch up with Sid Going during the former's time in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Isimeli Batibasaga played against the New Zealand Māori rugby team in Whangārei nearly five decades ago, and apart from Super Sid Going and the hill overlooking the Northland Events Centre, he doesn't remember much else - not even where in Whangārei the Fijian team stayed and played. Almost 50 years later, his daughter Iliseva Batibasaga will mesmerise rugby fans at the same venue in the green and gold jumper during the Women's Rugby World Cup pool games.

A scheming and dive-passing halfback, Batibasaga played against the Going brothers Ken, Sid and Brian in 1974 when the Fiji team toured New Zealand for 13 games against provincial teams, including three against the NZ Māori.

"I've played against [the] two best halfbacks in the world. Him, and Gareth Edwards from Wales - but Sid was number one. Edwards, from what I saw because I played against both; I reckon Sid was up there," the 74-year-old, who lives in Brisbane, said.

Edwards was once described by the BBC as "arguably the greatest player ever to don a Welsh jersey", while Northland-born Sid Going was rated by many as the greatest running halfback in New Zealand due to his flair and unpredictability.

Isimeli and Kathleen Batibasaga enjoyed their time in Whangārei, where daughter Iliseva played two games for Australia. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Batibasaga and wife Kathy spent two weeks in Whangārei to watch daughter Iliseva play for Australia in their win over Scotland and Wales.

Coincidentally, the couple were in a library in central Whangārei when they spotted a rugby book that had, as its cover photo, a picture of Sid scoring a try and Batibasaga diving over him.

Recalling the New Zealand tour, Batibasaga played against all three Going brothers in Auckland and one other place he could not remember. Sid did not play in the match in Whangarei due to injury.

Batibasaga never had a chance to speak to Sid, and was keen to catch up with him during his time in Whangārei.

However, that was not possible - but Batibasaga said it was good to be back in the city he played in so long ago and to have the opportunity to see his daughter, who is also a dive-passing halfback, in action.

"There used to be a track around the field. The hill is still there. Can't remember where we stayed, but people were really good to us."

Australia's Iliseva Batibasaga is also a dive-passing halfback, just like her father Isimeli, who played for Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Batibasaga first heard about Sid Going while playing in Fiji in the late 1960s and thought, 'Jeez, I wish I get to play against him one day'. He had his wish come true, as he played against him twice.

"Sid would run straight at you, and you have to run straight at him. If you stop, he'll be gone with [a] sidestep. You'd think he'd step to his left but he'd wrong-step you."

Batibasaga recalled a game between Fiji and NZ Māori when he was out in a corner and Sid was on the blindside.

"I thought our wing and fullback [would] get him. He wrong-stepped both and went straight to the corner. I'd love to say hello and give him a big hug. We are both alive, unlike many in our teams - they have since passed away. Only six from that Fiji side are still around."

He was part of the Fiji Sevens team that won the inaugural Hong Kong Sevens in 1977. Two years later, Batibasaga moved to Brisbane, where he played for Redcliffe.

He was the first Fijian rugby player to land in Australia from the tiny Namatakula village along the rich Coral Coast in Fiji, which has produced such rich rugby talent as Noa Nadruku, Lote Tuqiri, Tevita Kuridrani, Chris Kuridrani and Nemani Nadolo. They are all related to Batibasaga.

His daughter Iliseva, 37, made her Wallaroos debut in the 2006 Rugby World Cup in

Canada when she was playing in Brisbane.

She was the youngest in the squad, which meant she was in charge of keeping Wallamina, the team's fluffy toy wallaroo, out of trouble.